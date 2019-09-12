Metro chaos: What you need to know about Paris public transport strikes

1. Ten of the capital's Metro lines will be closed completely with no trains running at all. The closed lines are 2, 3, 3bis, 5, 6, 7bis, 10, 11, 12 and 13

2. The remaining lines will have some trains running but will still have severe disruptions.

On line 9 there will be no trains at all between Franklin-Roosevelt and Nation and on the rest of the line only one in four trains will be running.

On lines four and seven, one in three trains of the normal timetable will be running while on line eight services will only be running between Créteil Pointe du Lac and Reiilly Diderot - with one train in three - while the rest of the line is closed.

Lines one and 14 - which are automated - will be running as normal but are likely to be extremely busy.

During the daytime there will be no trains at all on RER line B - which connects Paris to Charles de Gaulle airport. Photo: AFP

3. On the RER suburban train services there will be no trains at all on lines A and B in the off-peak hours (between 9.30am and 5pm). During peak times (between 6.30am and 9.30am and 5pm and 8pm) there will be one train in three on line A and one train in five on line B. Lines C, D and E and the Transiliens are all running as normal, as these are operated by SNCF not RATP.

4. If you were hoping to escape the chaos by taking a bus, you might be out of luck. Although no bus routes are closed entirely the service will also be heavily disrupted and RATP says that overall, only one bus in three of the normal timetable will be running.

Toutes les informations sur : https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg et l'appli #RATP. La #RATP présente ses excuses à l'ensemble des voyageurs pour les conditions de transport du vendredi 13 septembre. — Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) September 11, 2019

5. The city's tram system will also see significant disruption. Lines T1, T2, T3a, T6, T7 and T8, will have no trams at all during the off-peak hours (9.30am to 5.20pm) and one tram in three of the normal services during peak hours. The T3bis and T5 lines will be running all day, but with only half the normal number of trams.

Travellers are warned that even those services that are running are likely to be extremely busy as commuters seek alternatives to their usual routes. RATP has warned people against travelling on the public transport unless absolutely necessary.

Changes could still be made to services on Friday as the scale of the walk-outs becomes clear, so passengers are advised to check the RATP website for updates before they travel.