What you need to know about PACS vs marriage in France

<div>Whether you choose to enter a PACS (<i>pacte civil de solidarité</i> or 'civil union') or go the whole hog and get hitched in France, it's best to first find out what each scenario would mean for you and your partner.</div><div>The PACS only exists in France and was introduced back in 1999 as a way of giving same-sex couples similar rights and benefits to those given to married couples. </div><div>Of course, since 2013 same-sex couple have been able to marry in France but that hasn't stopped people, including heterosexual couples, choosing to become <i>pacsé</i> instead.</div><div>In fact back in 2008, 40 percent of PACS unions were dissolved so that the same couple could then marry but each system has advantages and disadvantages. </div><div>Here's what you need to know. </div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170329/the-dos-and-donts-of-a-french-divorce-from-someone-whos-done-it" target="_blank"><strong>The do's and don'ts of getting a divorce in France (from someone who's done it)</strong></a></li></ul><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546949363_000_Par2362665.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 446px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>The basics</strong></div><ul><li>You can get out of a PACS union more easily than a marriage</li></ul><div>Divorcing in France can be a lengthy, complicated and expensive process involving lawyers but if you are <i>pacsé</i> all you need to do is send an official letter off to your local court to inform them of your decision. </div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20170329/the-dos-and-donts-of-a-french-divorce-from-someone-whos-done-it"><strong>READ ALSO: The dos and don'ts of getting a divorce in France (from someone who's done it)</strong></a></div><ul><li>If you are PACS you don't have the same inheritance or adoption rights (more on that below). </li></ul><ul><li>You can declare joint taxes, receive the tax benefits of being in a couple, transfer rental contracts between partners, and employers must take PACS into account for time off work for births, deaths, and holidays.</li></ul><ul><li>The usual rules for being married, such as not already being married to someone else, not being related, and being of sound age and mind, also apply to the PACS.</li></ul><ul><li>After becoming either <i>pacsé</i> or married you have to have a single address for official purposes.</li></ul><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546949503_000_Par2254811.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 435px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Adoption rights</strong></div><div>In France, only married couples can jointly adopt a child. </div><div>That means that if you are <i>pacsé</i> and would like to adopt, you only have access to individual adoption which means only one of you would officially be the child's parent. </div><div>In fact, adoption isn't all that easy for couples who are married, with the rules stipulating that a couple must have been married for more than two years or over the age of 28 before they apply. </div><div><strong>Health Insurance</strong></div><div>In terms of social protection, and particularly health insurance, <i>pacsé </i>couples are considered to be the same as married couples.</div><div><strong>Pensions</strong></div><div>On the other hand, your partner would not be entitled to your pension in the event of your death if you are <i>pacsé</i> rather than married even if you have children together. </div><div>Meanwhile a spouse or divorced former spouse is entitled, on a means-tested basis, to a portion of the deceased's pension.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1546949681_000_19B4CH.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /></div><div><i>Photo: AFP</i></div><div><strong>Taxes </strong></div><div>When it comes to both income tax and wealth tax <i>pacsé</i> couples are treated the same way as married couples. </div><div><strong>Inheritance</strong></div><div>One of the biggest differences between a PACS union and a marriage in France is that if you are married, even in the absence of a will, the surviving spouse is automatically entitled to a share of the deceased's inheritance.</div><div>On top of that, the surviving spouse has the automatic right to continue living in the family home. </div><div>However for the surviving person in a <i>pacsé </i>union there is no automatic right to any of the above. Instead you would have to have written a will stipulating those conditions if that is what you would like to happen. </div><div>That means that if you are <i>pacsé </i>then the surviving partner is not as protected as they would be if you were married however you can easily get around this by writing a will. </div>