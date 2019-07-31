Second home owners in France: Can I register a car at my French address?

And if you want to keep a car here is it better to buy in France or import from the UK?

Registering a car to a non-permanent address in France.

This is a relatively straightforward process as long as you can prove that you have an address in France - there is no requirement to prove full-time residency.

If you're buying a car in France then it will come with the carte gris registration documents and the car will already be registered in France.

But you still need to do is change the details on the carte gris so that you are the registered owner.

If you buy from a dealership some dealers will arrange the paperwork for you for a fee of course, but either way you will need to provide valid ID (a passport) and proof of an address in France that the car will be registered to.

To do this you will need to provide documentation that includes your full name and is dated within the last six months.

Any of these are accepted:

The title deed to the home if you are the owner

A rent receipt in your name if you are a tenant

Your most recent bill for the taxe d'habitation or local tax

or local tax A telephone, gas or electricity bill (water bills and mobile phone bills are not accepted)

A certificate of insurance of the home

If you do not have any of these in your name (for example if all housing documentation is in the name of a partner of family member) it may still be possible to register the car but you will need the following: