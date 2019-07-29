Seven need-to-know tips for cutting the cost of car insurance in France

<p>The cost of a car insurance policy in France can vary widely, but one thing is certain - they are going up.</p><p>Experts in the business say car owners will pay one to two percent more for their cover in 2019, but foreign drivers can end up paying a lot more than their French counterparts.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190715/the-six-month-rule-and-other-things-to-know-about-bringing-a-british-car-to-france">The six month rule and other things to know about bringing a British registered car to France</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190701/old-diesel-cars-to-be-banned-from-paris-from-july-1st">Older diesel cars banned from Paris from July 1st</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190726/explained-how-frances-crit-air-pollution-sticker-system-is-taking-over-the-country">Driving in France: How the Crit'Air vehicle sticker system works</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564408755_driver.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 414px;" /><i>In case of an accident you will need to be correctly insured. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Especially those who are unable to provide proof of no claims, known in France as <i>Bonus Malus,</i> which helps reduce the cost of the insurance policy.</p><p>Normally French insurers will accept proof of your no claims from your previous insurer but it must have been within a certain number of years. So for example if the last time you insured a car was more than five years ago, French insurers will likely not accept your no claims - meaning you will have to pay the full price.</p><p>But there are things you can do to try to reduce the overall price of the insurance policy.</p><p><b>Use the competition</b></p><p>It sounds obvious to say it, but it's worth getting quotes from various insurers. A price comparison website like <strong><a href="https://www.lesfurets.com">lesfurets.com</a> or <a href="http://www.meilleureassurance.com" target="_blank">meilleurassurance.com</a> </strong> is popular and worth checking out.</p><p>But it's not just for those looking for first-time insurance that you'll need to check the competition.</p><p>In January 2015 a new consumer rights' law brought in by former minister Benoit Hamon meant that customers can change insurers easily when the contract ends after a year.</p><p>In the past it used to be that customers would have to enter a bureaucratic torment to change insurers, which involved lots of letter writing. But the 2015 law allows customers to simply cancel the contract and pick another insurer that might offer a better deal.</p><p>The law was introduced by the government with the idea of increasing competition and driving down prices.</p><p>According to Christophe Triquet from Meilleurassurance.com, the law is helping with around 18 percent of customers now ditching their insurance company after the first year of the contract.</p><p><strong>Insure by the kilometre</strong></p><p>If you’ve perhaps retired in France and won’t be doing any long-distance trips, or if you’ve settled in a big city where public transport is normally the way forward, then insuring by the kilometre could be a good option for you. </p><p>Normally, if your car isn’t travelling more than 8,000 kilometres a year, you can benefit from up to 50 percent off at certain providers, or more if you drive less.</p><p>According to the site Capital.fr a driver who covers 2,000 kilometres a year in a Renault Clio could pay as little as €199 per year on an insurance policy that is calculated per kilometre compared to €371 on a classic policy.</p><p><b>Take away unnecessary add ons</b></p><p>Hidden clauses and extra costs won’t be a new thing for anyone who has insured a car before.</p><p>As usual, in France, it’s important to read through contracts and keep an eye out for any avoidable costs your insurer has tacked on that don't serve any purpose.</p><p>For example, many add a <i>protection juridique</i> which allows you to benefit from a lawyer in a case of litigation. However, costing an average of €60 per year, it’s a clause that would only ever be useful if a case was brought to court.</p><p>There are likely a few other "benefits" in your insurance police that you don't really need and could negotiate to have taken out.</p><p>If you’re only just realising that these costs are in your contract now, you can still negotiate with your insurer.</p><p>Christophe Triquet <a href="https://www.capital.fr/votre-argent/assurance-auto-12-conseils-pour-faire-baisser-la-facture-1322466">of Meilleureassurance.com states</a>: “Be aware that even long-term clients can normally negotiate with their insurances for better-adapted clauses to fit their needs, without completely changing the fundamental contract.”</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564406228_000_H42I8.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" />AFP</p><p><strong>Pay all at once</strong></p><p>When you get a quote for your policy you will likely be given two prices one for if you pay in one lump sum for the 12 months and another if you pay monthly.</p><p>If you have the money to pay for 12 months all at once, it could well be wise to do so.</p><p>As daunting as the bigger figure may be, paying by the month can increase your overall price by 5-8 percent.</p><p><strong>Don't claim for minor incidents</strong></p><p>As much as your car insurance is there to help out in case of an accident, sometimes it might be better to play the long-game. </p><p>If you experience a minor accident, scratches or broken lights for example, it could be cheaper to pay for repairs and avoid a potential 25 percent rise in insurance price for a small incident that is judged to be your fault. </p><p><strong>Older cars</strong></p><p>The newer a car, the more it costs to insure. That’s the general rule of thumb.</p><p>The less power a car has and the longer it has been on the road, the lower its insurance price. A good option for those non-petrol-heads who see driving as a means of getting from A to B - invest in a less snazzy set of wheels.</p><p>Note that if you have an older car it might not worth going for the top level of insurance, known as <i>tous risques.</i></p><p>Third-party fire and theft cover called <i>au tiers illimité</i> or <i>tiers complet </i>is a cheaper option and given that your car is not new and insurers will only pay out the market price for older cars it might be the best option.</p><p><strong>Young driver tips</strong></p><p>If you’re looking to insure a young driver in France, there are a few things you can do to lower costs.</p><p>The “conduite accompagnée” is a driving school scheme that can see car insurance price reduced by 25 percent each year, installing a dashcam can bring the price down by up to 30 percent and signing onto the same insurer as their parents can sometimes mean a 10 prcent loyalty discount. </p>