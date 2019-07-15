The six month rule and other things to know about bringing a British car to France

The 6-month rule

You are required to register your UK car in France if you intend to live here for more than six months - in any 12-month period.

Non-residents can keep their UK license plates for up to six months while French residents have just one month to get them changed.

In some cases, French residents can have up to three months to get their French plates if the car needs to be approved by the DRIRE (Regional Directorate for Industry, Research and the Environment).

Driving without a French licence plate is against the law if you are here long-term so even though you will see British people in France doing it, it is in fact illegal.

Photo: AFP

That means that if the car is involved in an accident it is possible that the insurer will refuse any claim if the vehicle is not carrying a French registration plate and has not been properly registered.

In order to get your carte grise - which shows that your car is registered in France - the French government advises you to follow these steps:

1. Get a Certificate of Conformity

The Certificate of Conformity (attestation d'identification) is one of the most important documents when it comes to registering your car in France and obtaining Carte Grise (or 'grey card').

It shows that the car complies with French technical standards.

The simplest way to get hold of the certificate is by ordering one online here and unfortunately it's likely to set you back a bit. For example, for a Peugeot, you'll have to fork out €280 while a certificate for a Smart car will set you back by €200. Alternatively, if you happen drive a Rolls Royce you'll be expected to pay in the region of €695.

It's worth noting that if you own a newer car, you may well have been provided with the manufacturer's certificate in the service manual.

2. Get a 'quitus fiscal'

Everyone needs to get their hands on a 'quitus fiscal' from your local tax office in France to confirm VAT clearance on the vehicle. In order to this you will need to provide the purchase invoice for the vehicle, the registration certificate in English, proof of identity and proof of address. Photo: AFP 5. Get temporary plates