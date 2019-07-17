France braces for new heatwave with mercury set to reach 40C (again)

<div>It's just a few weeks since France's last heatwave when <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190628/heatwave-latest-france-records-its-hottest-temperature-ever" target="_blank">record temperatures were reached</a> - but it looks like the French are in for another hot week. </div><div>The mercury is set to reach a scorching 40C during the day and 27C at night in parts of the country, with the south east expected to experience a particularly sweltering week. </div><div><div>In the Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions, temperatures are not expected to fall below 25C-27C at night, according to France's national weather agency <a href="http://www.meteofrance.com/previsions-meteo-france/metropole" target="_blank">Météo France</a>.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190624/french-word-of-the-day-its-the-season-of-the-canicule" target="_blank">French Word of the Day: 'Canicule' (the most spoken word in France right now)</a></strong></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190627/nine-french-expressions-to-help-you-celebrate-the-sunshine" target="_blank"><strong>Nine French expressions to help you complain about the heat</strong></a></li></ul><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563356221_WeatherJuly172.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 483px;" /><i>Weather forecast for Monday 2pm-8pm. Map: <a href="http://www.meteofrance.com/previsions-meteo-france/metropole" target="_blank">Météo France</a></i></div><div>On Tuesday, the mercury should hit around 35C across much of the country, except in the north west and the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, where temperatures will be significantly cooler.</div><div>The peak could be reached Wednesday and Thursday, with 39C to 40C in the south east, and 35C in Nouvelle-Aquitaine.</div><div>A thunderstorm in the north west should cool things down a bit on Friday, however temperatures are expected to remain above 30C across much of the country.</div></div><div>But will the hot temperatures actually constitute an official heatwave?</div><div>The forecasts for next week, according to weather forecasters, are not yet definite.</div><div>So far the national weather agency has given them three or four out of five for reliability and forecasters will have a better idea of what to expect in the coming days. At the moment it is considered "an episode of strong heat to watch out for".</div><div>"It is too early to say i we are heading for a heat wave," Etienne Kapikian, forecaster at Météo France, <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/societe/vers-une-nouvelle-canicule-la-semaine-prochaine-16-07-2019-8117907.php" target="_blank">told Le Parisien</a>.</div><div>"The scenarios are fluctuating. It is not yet known with certainty whether the duration of the phenomenon or its precise location beyond the southern part of France."</div><div>French weather forecasters define an official heatwave as three consecutive days of consistently very high temperatures throughout the day and night, with the levels varying depending on the region. </div>