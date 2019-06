French weather forecaster Météo France has issued orange alerts - the second highest warning - for Paris and the surrounding areas (Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne) and the Seine-et-Marne département.

It is thought that temperatures during the heatwave - which is forecast to go on all week - will spike at 40C, but forecasters have warned that accompanying high humidity will make the temperatures equivalent to 47C, particularly in cities.

Health warnings have been issued for the elderly and young children, and the predicted temperatures are being compared to the heatwave of 2003, when unusually high temperatures in August caused 15,000 deaths across France.

Meteorologist Guillaume Séchet told Le Parisien: "The mercury will already reach incredible temperatures but with the humidity level in the air, the feeling will be terrible.

"While we will have almost 40C in Paris, the atmosphere will be so heavy that we will feel the heat as if it were 47C."

From Monday morning, the Ministry of Health will be broadcasting warnings on TV and radio urging people to stay hydrated, avoid getting overheated and check on elderly or isolated neighbours.

Health minister Agnès Buzyn added that hospitals and ambulances are on standby to deal with an expected spike in calls.

The orange alert issued by Météo France is for a danger to health posed by the heat. The risk is listed as affecting everyone, although children and the elderly are at particular risk, along with athletes and people who do physical work.

The forecaster lists the following behavioural advice;

* In case of discomfort or behavioural problems, call a doctor.

* If you need help call your local town hall.

* If you have elderly, chronically ill or isolated people in your life, check in with them or visit them twice a day. Accompany them in a cool place.

* During the day, close shutters, curtains and windows. Ventilate at night.

* Use fan and/or air conditioning if available. Otherwise try to go to a cool or air-conditioned place (supermarkets, cinemas...) two to three hours a day.

* Wet your body several times a day with a mist, a washcloth or by taking showers or baths.

* Adults and children: drink plenty of water, the elderly: drink 1.5L of water per day and eat normally.

* Do not go out during the hottest hours (11am-9pm).

* If you have to go out wear a hat and light clothing.

* Limit your physical activities.

The symptoms of heat stroke are listed as: fever above 40C, hot, red, dry skin, headache, nausea, drowsiness, intense thirst, confusion, convulsions and loss of consciousness.