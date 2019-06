1. Go for a swim

Of course all the city's usual swimming pools will be open, including some open air ones that are perfect for summer including the Josephine Baker pool right next to the Seine in the 13th arrondissement and the Roger le Gall municipal pool in the 12th which has a retractable roof for summer. But as the weather hots up the Paris Mairie also opens up the free open air pool in the Bassin de la Villette canal basin in the 19th, which proved popular last year with overheated office workers.

No, sadly you won't be able to swim on the roof of Notre Dame, but there are plenty of other open air swimming spots in Paris

2. Head to the park

Paris boasts a wide selection of beautiful parks which as summer comes become highly sought-after spots to either soak up the sun or pant in the shade, depending on your preference. Some of the more obvious ones are the beautiful Tuileries next to the Louvre and the Jardin de Luxembourg, but our personal recommendations for beautiful, lively parks with plenty of grassy areas to sit on are the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in the 19th and Parc Monceau in the 8th.



Bag a chair and soak up the sun in the Tuileries. Photo AFP

3. Have an ice cream

There is no shortage of delicious ice cream on offer in Paris, but French newspaper l'express crowned Une Glace à Paris as its top seller after an exhaustive taste test (which incidentally sounds like the kind of job you would want in hot weather. No, we don't know how you apply). The artisan ice cream maker in Abbesses in the 18th arrondissement offers all the classic flavours plus some more unusual ones including a detox orange, carrot and ginger ice cream and one with caramelised popcorn from €3.90 a scoop.



Paris' artisan ice cream scene leaves Mr Whippy in the shade. Photo AFP

4. Hit the beach

Obviously you can head to the actual beach - here's a selection France's best beaches - but if you have to stay in Paris there is always the Paris plages. Over the summer the banks of the Seine are turned into a temporary beach so you can get that seaside experience without ever leaving the city. Several other spots around the city also get a festive makeover, including the Bassin de la Villette which gets extra outdoor seating, games including table football and some mini boats to take out on a trip.



Get that seaside experience in the city. Photo AFP

5. Take an impromptu shower

It might not have been what the architects intended, but Paris is liberally dotted with attractive fountains which on a very hot day can be seen serving as temporary cooling-off sports for the seriously overheated. The Trocadero fountains next to the Eiffel Tower are particularly popular for this, and as the mercury climbs more and more people will be seen splashing around in the lovely cool water.



Stay cool at the Trocadero. Photo AFP

And as it gets hot you need to keep hydrated, wear a hat if you're in direct sunlight and try to stick to natural fibres for clothes. And try not to go too mad downing that nicely chilled bottle of rosé, tempting as it is ...

The Local advises you to always drink in moderation. Photo Rawpixel/Depositphotos