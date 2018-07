Why have we chosen the word "canicule"?

This word is hard to escape at the moment, with the word "canicule" on the tip of everyone's tongue and often several headlines on any one news site featuring this seasonal word.

This week weather forecasters this week warned that most of the country could go experience a "canicule" from Thursday or Friday through to next Tuesday.

So, what does it mean?

"Canicule" is the French word for "heatwave" hence why it is being used so much at the moment, with much of the country baking under a roasting sun.

And while the literal translation of the English word "heatwave", "vague de chaleur" is also correct, "canicule" is used just as often, if not more in France.

And it is the word for "heatwave" of choice for French weather forecasters who define an official heatwave as three consecutive days of consistently very high temperatures throughout the day and night.

Expressions

During the very hottest weather in France, you may also hear references to the "plan canicule" ("heatwave plan").

These plans inform people to take action to protect the groups most vulnerable in the hot weather.

French authorities take heatwaves extremely seriously, and it's little wonder. Back in August 2003, a heatwave killed 15,000 mostly elderly people across the country.

Word origin

The word "canicule" has its origins in Latin.

The arrival of Canis Majoris, the Dog Star in the sky at the start of the summer, the only season in which you're likely to get a heatwave, marks the beginning of the year's hottest months.

And the word "canicule" comes from canis, meaning dog in Latin.

