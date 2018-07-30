French Word of the Day: It's 'rude' but not as you know it

Why have we chosen the word "rude"?

This tricky false friend is commonly used and often used in the French headlines (see below) which got us thinking about what it really means, which is very different from "bad-mannered" or "impolite".

So, what exactly did Prudhomme mean?

Prudhomme's full quote was, "C'était un Tour de France rude".

But it has other meanings...

One of the reasons "rude" can be such a tricky word to translate is due to the fact that it has multiple meanings -- none of which are the same as its English counterpart.

In a different context, for example, it can mean "tremendous", "formidable" and "impressive".

And if it is being used to describe someone's appetite as in "un rude appétit", it means "healthy appetite."

Examples

Here are some examples of how to use "rude" in everyday French.

1. Le manque d'eau dans les régions arides rend la vie rude.

The lack of water in arid regions makes life hard.

2. Ce joueur est rude en mêlée.

This player is formidable in the scrum.

3. Ton frère a un rude appétit!

Your brother has a formidable appetite!

