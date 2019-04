Numerous metro stations closed

70 gilets jaunes arrested by 11am

Two approved ‘yellow vest’ protests set to start after midday



Anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 'ultra-jaunes' radical protesters are expected to descend on the city during Act 23 of weekend 'yellow vest' protests.

Only two of the four demonstrations that have been organized have been approved.

The first is scheduled to start at 12.30pm at the Place du Battalion du Pacifique, in the 12th arrondissement, heading to the Place de la Republique, passing by the Boulevard de Bercy, the Quai de la Rapee, Place de la Bastille, rue Oberkampf, boulevard de Belleville and rue du Faubourg.

The second will leave from Saint-Denis basilica in Seine-Saint-Denis at 1pm.

Since early Saturday morning, there’s been a large police presence in the French capital, including at least six armoured vehicles.

By 11am local time, 70 people had already been arrested in central Paris.

Numerous metro stations have been closed since 8am:

- Line 1 between La Défense and Châtelet

- Line 6 between Charles de Gaulle-Etoile and Trocadero

- Line 8 between La Motte-Picquet Grenelle and Richelieu-Drouot

- Line 9 between Trocadero and Saint Augustine

- Line 12 between Sèvres Babylone and Saint-Lazare

- Line 13 between Duroc and Saint-Lazare

Other metro stops that will be affected by the protests include Victor Hugo, Charles de Gaulle-Etoile and Ternes on line 2; Palais Royal-Louvre on line 7, Madeleine on line 14, Opera on line 3 and 7 and Pyramides on line 7 and 14.

Several bridges in central Paris have also been blocked off.

Two RER stations are closed: Charles-De-Gaulle-Etoile on line A and Invalides on line C.

Bus traffic is also being disrupted, unfortunately on the day that Paris has launched a new network with lots of route changes.