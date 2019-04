The Paris transport authorities RATP have carried out a vast reorganisation of the Paris bus network which is set to launch this Saturday.

There are five new lines: 25, 45, 59, 71, 77, three lines - the 53, 65 and 81 - have been cancelled and 19 lines remain unchanged.

Line 45 is set to connect Concorde (8th) to Aubervilliers/Saint-Denis to the northeast of the city. Line 59 will transport people from place d'Italie (13th) to Clamart in the southwestern suburbs, while line 71 will travel between porte de la Villette (19th) to the François-Mitterrand library in the capital's 13th arrondissement. Finally, buses on route 77 will travel between Gare de Lyon (12th) and Joinville-le-Pont in the southeastern suburbs of the capital.

Map: RATP

Meanwhile a staggering 4,000 stops will be affected by the changes brought in in attempt to better serve the population of the French capital.

The RATP's bus network had not been changed in 70 years and the authority said it had to be adapted to new areas of life, employment and popular areas for leisure.