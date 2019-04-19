'Black Saturday': Why France is braced for more 'yellow vest' violence

For a while it seemed like the Notre-Dame blaze which shook France on Monday, had dampened the 'yellow vests' plans to go big for this weekend's demonstrations.

And while some members of the anti-government movement are suggesting that the events should be cancelled, on Friday it seemed like there was a growing call for the protests to go ahead, with many Gilets Jaunes angered by the large sums coughed up for the repairs at Notre-Dame, which they say could be better spent.

On top of that the notorious Black Bloc group (Scroll down to find out more about the black bloc), who played a major role when the Champs-Elysées was ransacked recently, have also called on their supporters to join the protests, with the French capital set to be the centre of the action once again.

A total of 5,600 people are planning to attend one event called "Ultimatum 2" in Paris, according to the Facebook page.

Organisers of this event struck an aggressive note, stating: "We are calling on all our citizens to go to Paris in a non-peaceful way... As for Notre-Dame, it's good billionaires have found one billion euros, but 140,000 homeless, no one cares!"

Another group called " Acte 23 Ultimatum 2: RDV A L'elysee! ", was similar in tone: "The meeting point will be on the Champs Elysee and it will end at the Elysee, we must NOT separate!"

The organisers of other event pages also seemed determined to carry out their plans to protest.