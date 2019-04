The 'yellow vests' will be holding their 23rd week of protests on Saturday, with a large demonstration planned in Paris.

But they have been told they cannot congregate in the area around fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral.



Fire-damaged structure is too fragile, say police. Photo: AFP

The ban will be in place all day Saturday, a police statement said, following Monday's devastating fire at the world famous landmark.

"No protest demonstration can be held" in the area due to the fragility of the building, the statement said.

They will also be banned from the Champs-Elysees avenue and the area around the presidential Elysee Palace, as has been the case for the past month.

This Saturday was to have been the first protest to be held since French president Emmanuel Macron announced what measures he would take in response to the months of sometimes violent protests demanding help with the cost of living for ordinary French people.

In the event, Macron did not deliver the speech as planned on Monday night, and instead rushed to the scene at Notre-Dame.

However his pre-recorded speech was leaked to French media, so most 'yellow vests' now have an idea of his plans, which include tax cuts for middle income earners, an end to school and hospital closures in rural areas and scrapping the prestigious École Nationale d'Administration for civil servants, which is widely seen as a breeding ground for the elite.

The plans were the result of months of 'town hall' style debates and online consultations where people could air their grievances.

It remains to be seen whether the protesters feel that he has gone far enough.