Join us: Why The Local France needs your support in 2019

Photo: AFP/The Local

In 2019 The Local France aims improve our coverage of France, the French and how the country works. And we need help from readers.

In April 2018 The Local France followed in the footsteps of our sister sites in Sweden and Germany and launched a Membership scheme.

We had reached a point where the dominance of Google and Facebook meant advertising could no longer provide the resources to keep the site running and growing so we asked readers to support us financially by becoming Members.

It was a positive change because it meant we concentrate less on clicks and more on essential content for readers.

Being a Member gave readers unlimited access to the website and also enabled them to read certain in-depth articles reserved just for Members.

So far nearly 3,000 have signed up to support The Local France. We are grateful for their backing. You can join now for just €6 for the first three months.

This has enabled us not just to continue our coverage of the important news events in France but improve it.

His brilliant coverage of the Yellow Vest movement and the violent protests made him what another foreign correspondent called "THE voice" on the gilets jaunes.

Excellent analysis by @john_lichfield: The savage violence in Paris was not a protest, it was an insurrection https://t.co/jTYwiu3C1G via @TheLocalFrance — Mary Novakovich (@mary_novakovich) December 2, 2018

In recent months we have also taken it upon ourselves to put the record straight when the foreign coverage of France is wrong, on everything from Brexit to new driving laws.

Fake laws: The real rules for driving in France you need to know https://t.co/N9ijodMFXz pic.twitter.com/NYUGXLrLGF — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) July 20, 2018

I think many things are still up in the air, but my understanding is the French government is trying to ensure we are protected even if no deal, at least in the short term, until agreements are reach post Brexit. This is a useful article. https://t.co/EqzzdOuB8k — Kim Willsher (@kimwillsher1) January 19, 2019

French Word of the Day: hein https://t.co/Y2jPUZjRG3 pic.twitter.com/AjAuXA3o0d — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) January 24, 2019

It hasn't all been easy and we apologize to those affected by technical gremlins when signing in. We are working hard to solve these issues and we have recently set up a Help Centre for members.

Overall we think we do a good job but we want to do more. We want more expert columnists explaining France. We want to spend more time exploring the problems that foreigners have in France and most importantly providing the answers. We want to cover the important news in more detail and we want to respond to the questions our readers have.

You can join for just 6 euros for the first three months, in other words seven cents a day. But we need support. Please consider becoming a Member and getting more involved in The Local France.

Thanks and kind regards.

Ben McPartland, Editor of The Local France.