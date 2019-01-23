Rampant vandalism of speed cameras to cost France half a billion euros
23 January 2019
10:45 CET+01:00
10:45 CET+01:00
Cyclists ride by a vandalised speed camera in Corsica on December 2. Photo: AFP
23 January 2019
10:45 CET+01:00
Find out how to win one of three trips (plus spending money!).
I'm unsure of French statute; but, in Brexitania, the statute declares it unlawful to profit from the imposition of penalties (fines) for such as speeding, parking, etc.
The term "penalty" is meant to be just that; a fine imposed to deter further offence; it is NOT (supposedly) a means of raising revenue for the state's coffers.
The fact that the state is concerned by the loss of income is disturbing and must lead one to conclude that the whole system is implemented for no other reason than to make money.
Speeding is not, of itself, a danger to anyone; Lewis Hamilton does it all the time, and he's not dead. Failing to come to a controlled stop, however, can be (and often is) fatal to any number of people... !
If the state wants to safeguard the road-users and pedestrians of France; it should prosecute tailgating, reversing out of blind areas into the main highway, not indicating at junctions and roundabouts, over/undertaking on roundabouts, blocking exits - just to list a few.
That, however, would mean getting out of the chair and actually working for the money which, presumably, no one is that interested in doing when a camera, connected to a state database, can raise half a billion euros for doing bugger all.