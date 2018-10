On Wednesday the press in Britain all jumped on reports that emerged on Twitter about the French government's draft bill that would allow Paris to take action in the event of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The bill was actually published on or shortly after October 3rd when the country's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau presented it to the cabinet.

So even though it was published two weeks ago it was presented in the British press as France "ramping up the pressure" on Theresa May just as she headed off to Brussels for a crucial EU summit.

"France was the first to ratchet up the tension yesterday, publishing guidance on the Senate website," read the Daily Mail.

Whereas The Sun said: "France last night published their doomsday No Deal scenario planning just hours before Theresa May’s arrival at the EU Council."

But the big problem with the reports was not the mistaken timing of its publication.

Much of the bill laid out the factual and fairly dramatic consequences of a no-deal Brexit such as the fact Britons would become third country nationals and therefore need residency permits to be able to stay.

But the legislation printed on the Senate's website was interpreted by some as what France plans to do if there's no deal.

The anti-Macron Daily Express headlined on: "Macron to introduce plans for UK tourists to need visas to visit France if no-deal exit", while The Sun's Westminster Correspondent Harry Cole focused on the fact that British nationals in France would lose their automatic right to remain in France as EU citizens.

"An explosive draft law published in Paris seems designed to cause maximum pain to Brits living in France short of kicking them out," wrote Cole, unfairly comparing the perceived move to a statement by Theresa May "to automatically protect the rights of French people living in the UK."

"Brits would automatically become third party nationals that bars them from holding jobs reserved for EU citizens and restrict their access to healthcare and welfare," Cole continued in The Sun.

"If President Emmanuel Macron approves it Brits would be barred from jobs reserved for EU citizens as well as restrict healthcare and welfare."

But it's just not true.

The purpose of the bill is actually to allow the French government to quickly pass decrees without debate in parliament in order to prevent upheaval to the lives of Brits in France, tourists who just want to visit and to enable the ports to be able to cope with the extra checks on trucks that would need to be carried out.

The bill was not a list of threats from Paris designed to shock Theresa May into accepting the EU's offer of a deal.

It simply listed the real consequences of a no-deal on the rights of Brits to remain and work in France as well as the impact on their access to social welfare and health cover and importantly the areas where France would need to pass urgent legislation to deal with the resulting impact.

READ ALSO: What France's draft bill actually means for Brits living in France

France's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau has already stated that Brits already living in France would be looked after in the event of a no deal.

"We must make sure that in the absence of a deal on March 30, 2019, Britons living in France do not find themselves suddenly with irregular (immigration) status," she added.

Indeed the French bill states that Brits in France could be given more preferential treatment than third country nationals (citizens of EU member-states) following Brexit

The only important caveat is that she has repeatedly said that everything still depends on London and the future of Brits living in France will only be guaranteed if London acts likewise to protect the French living in the UK.

The bill states France would retain the right to withdraw its offer to allow Brits to stay legally in France if London does not put in place a similar measure.

But given that Theresa May has already stated this would happen it seems likely that in the event of no deal a bilateral agreement would be made between Paris and London to ensure each country's citizens can carry on with their lives as normal.

One important point to add is that while this sounds like a safe option, campaigners are concerned about any reciprocal deal.

Kalba Meadows, from the Remain in France Together Campaign group told The Local: "The only moral and secure outcome for our rights and those of EU citizens in the UK in the case of no deal is a legally binding, ring fenced citizens' rights agreement.

"There is already a draft agreement that could be honoured even if the rest of the deal failed, and it would show that both sides really did care about people before politics," she said.

The campaign groups British in Europe and the "3million" which represents EU nationals in the UK have also urged London and Brussels to act by ring-fencing the current citizens' rights agreement.

"Enough is enough, we need legal certainty now, and we ask you to do the right thing by providing it," British in Europe said.

So while Brits in France and the French in the UK remain bargaining chips, it's clear that France is not intent on ruining the lives of it's 150,000 British residents.