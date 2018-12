Please refresh page manually for updates

Latest news on Friday

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo gives details of how Paris will be affected on Saturday

The mayor of Paris has been given details about how the city will be in lockdown tomorrow.

Velib bicycle stations and public buildings will be closed as well as numerous museums ad tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower.

Hidalgo said it was with immense sadness that Paris will practically "come to a halt" but she said that security and safety were the main priorities.

Anne Hidalgo détaille les mesures de sécurité à Paris pour samedi

Where is President Emmanuel Macron throughout all this?

The French president has been notable by his absence in recent days. In fact he has hardly be seen at all apart from when he was jeered and heckled on a visit to a prefecture that was set ablaze by protesters last Saturday.

Macron, perhaps understandably given he has become the central figure of hate among yellow vest protesters, has thought it better to lie low and avoid "pouring oil on the fire".

But one of the repeated complaints among yellow vest protesters is that they want to hear from their president. Many yellow vest protesters now believe his silence is a sign of disrespect and of how he holds them in contempt. Macron insists he accepts their anger.

The president can't win it seem. But we are told he will speak in some form after the weekend.

But who knows what might have happened by then.

Armored vehicles deployed in Paris

These armored vehicles (pictured below) will be ready to be deployed in Paris on Saturday. There will be 12 of them and apparently it will be up to the Prime Minister whether the police put them into action.

They are rarely used in cities in France and were last used by gendarmes to evacuate the contested airport site Notre-Dame-des-Landes in western France, which saw fierce clashes with protesters.

Companies urged to hike wages by government

The French government appear to have realised this crisis is about far more than fuel taxes. The labour minister Muriel Penicaud held talks with bosses and unions on Friday and suggested that companies take the opportunity to boost workers' wages.

"Everyone can do something, so everyone must do something," she said. But the minister stopped short of using the law to force businesses to boost wages accepting that would warm competitiveness.

"Gilets jaunes": Pénicaud suggère aux entreprises de verser une prime exceptionnelle

Police allowed to carry out extensive ID checks

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said police in the city have been given the power to carry out stop and search checks at any "sensitive points" in the city in order to try to identify any individuals seeking to cause trouble.

Truckers union calls off strike

At least one conflict appears to have been resolved in the last few hours. One of the two truckers unions who called on lorry drivers to begin a rolling strike on Sunday evening has called off the action after talks held with employers and the government.

The FO union said it had received guarantees that overtime rates would be guaranteed. It's not yet clear whether the CGT union will push on with the strike.

Interior Minister speaks

France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has just given a press conference. He declined to give too many details of the security plan for Saturday in Paris for fearing of tipping off the rioters.

The minister confirmed that the government believes "radical elements" will mobilise on Saturday.

He did confirm the number of police to be deployed: 8,000 in the capital and 89,000 around France. Castaner again pleaded to peaceful gilets jaunes protesters:

"I hear the anger, the government hears the anger. We have made concessions," he said.

We've decided to launch a live blog to cover the day's news around the yellow vest movement and the planned protests on Saturday. There is a lot going on in France right now and things are changing rapidly. We'll have live updates on everything that you need to know today so please keep checking in with us and refresh the page manually for updates.