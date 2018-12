The cultural sites that have announced closures on Saturday December 8th so far are the Petit Palais in the 8th, the Musee d'Art Moderne in the 16th, Musée Cernuschi (8th), Musée Cognacq-Jay (3rd), as well as the Maisons Victor Hugo (4th).

On top of that tourists will not be able to visit the Catacombs (14th), the crypt of the Musee Carnavalet (4th), Musée des Arts Décoratifs (1st) or take Le petit train bleu sightseeing tour run by Another Paris.

At one stage it appeared the Eiffel Tower too would close, but for the moment it is scheduled to open as normal on Saturday.

🔴🇬🇧Because of a social protest demonstration expected this Saturday, the following museums & monuments will be exceptionally closed on 8 December: the Catacombs and the Crypt of the @museecarnavalet, Another Paris - Le petit train bleu and @madparisfr 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8UKkhC9kQM — Paris je t'aime (@ParisJeTaime) December 6, 2018

However other shops, tourist sites and Metro stations around the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysées could also close on Saturday.

Photo: AFP

The city's transport board told The Local on Wednesday that visitors have no need to worry about coming to Paris in the run up to Christmas in an attempt to quell fears many visitors may have over the violent 'yellow vest' protests and the effect they would have on their trip.

"It's important to remember that the protests are only happening in a small area of the city and during a limited time frame," General manager of the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau Corinne Menegaux told The Local.

"If people are really worried, I would suggest steering clear of the 8th arrondissement," she said, referring to the area of the city where most of the violence occurred on Saturday and where the famous Arc de Triomphe monument became the epicentre of the clashes between protesters and police.