Two soldiers killed during hike in French Alps

<div>The bodies of the two victims were found at the foot of the Dôme de Neige des Écrins in the Hautes-Alpes.</div><div>The incident took place on Saturday afternoon while the soldiers were off duty, with rescue teams locating them at 4 am on Sunday morning. </div><div>"They were found in an area surrounded by cliffs, but we still do not know for the moment the circumstances of their fall," the magistrate told the French press.</div><div>The two men, "equipped with crampons and climbing equipment" had left for a mountain hike "unrelated to their military function," he said.</div><div>"We are not certain about their course, but we know that they slept in a shelter."</div><div>A friend of one of the two men who was worried when he did not see them return alerted the police shortly after 9 pm.</div><div>The search involved a police helicopter which helped locate the bodies but it could not land due to the weather conditions at the time and foot patrol rescue services were called out. </div><div>Several hikers have died in the French Alps in recent months. </div><div>In August, a 68-year-old Frenchman was <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180827/mont-blanc-french-hiker-killed-by-falling-rocks" target="_blank">killed by falling rocks</a> while hiking on Mont Blanc. </div><div>In early August <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180802/french-alps-three-climbers-die-on-mont-blanc" target="_blank">three people from the same group killed</a> just days after four climbers -- including an Italian man and two French women -- <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180730/four-climbers-killed-in-french-alps" target="_blank">died in the French Alps in three separate accidents</a>.</div>