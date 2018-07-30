Four climbers killed in accidents in French Alps

<p>A 40-year-old Italian climber from Milan died in a fall after reaching a height of 3,000 metres (9,840 feet) in the Coolidge Couloir which leads to Mount Pelvoux, a mountain in the Massif des Ecrins.</p><p>Emergency services attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead.</p><p>Two French women aged 48 and 54 were killed as they climbed with a mountain guide towards Breche de la Meije, a high mountain pass also in the Massif des Ecrins in southeast France.</p><p>"The man was roped with the two women and was in the lead. When he tried to secure himself on a block of rock, it broke off...," the Gap prosecutor's office said in a statement.</p><p>The 32-year-old guide survived but was injured and taken to hospital in Grenoble.</p><p>A climber died in another incident on Mont Blanc although there were no further details on the accident.</p>