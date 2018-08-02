French Alps: Three climbers die on Mont Blanc

The three climbers died at an altitude of around 3,600 meters at around 10.30 am, according to mountain rescue teams.

The tragedy took place on the Dômes de Miage mountain peaks in the southern area of the Mont Blanc massif.

The climbers, who were from the same roped party, appear to have fallen as a result of their climbing bolts coming unscrewed, according to the rescue teams.

The identity of the victims remains unknown and the rescue operation is still ongoing.

Photo: AFP