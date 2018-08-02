Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
French Alps: Three climbers die on Mont Blanc

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 August 2018
13:29 CEST+02:00
mont blanc

French Alps: Three climbers die on Mont Blanc
Illustration photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 August 2018
13:29 CEST+02:00
Three climbers from the same group died on Mont Blanc in the French Alps on Thursday morning.
The three climbers died at an altitude of around 3,600 meters at around 10.30 am, according to mountain rescue teams. 
 
The tragedy took place on the Dômes de Miage mountain peaks in the southern area of the Mont Blanc massif. 
 
The climbers, who were from the same roped party, appear to have fallen as a result of their climbing bolts coming unscrewed, according to the rescue teams. 
 
The identity of the victims remains unknown and the rescue operation is still ongoing. 
 
The tragedy comes just a few days after four climbers -- including an Italian man and two French women -- died in the French Alps on Sunday in three separate accidents, the local prosecutor's office said.
 
Four climbers killed in accidents in French AlpsPhoto: AFP

mont blanc
