French Alps: Three climbers die on Mont Blanc

<div>The three climbers died at an altitude of around 3,600 meters at around 10.30 am, according to mountain rescue teams. </div><div>The tragedy took place on the Dômes de Miage mountain peaks in the southern area of the Mont Blanc massif. </div><div>The climbers, who were from the same roped party, appear to have fallen as a result of their climbing bolts coming unscrewed, according to the rescue teams. </div><div>The identity of the victims remains unknown and the rescue operation is still ongoing. </div><div>The tragedy comes just a few days after <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180730/four-climbers-killed-in-french-alps" target="_blank">four climber</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180730/four-climbers-killed-in-french-alps" target="_blank">s -- including an Italian man and two French women -- died</a> in the French Alps on Sunday in three separate accidents, the local prosecutor's office said.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180730/four-climbers-killed-in-french-alps" target="_blank"><strong>Four climbers killed in accidents in French Alps</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="Four climbers killed in accidents in French Alps" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/df042b23e1885c463f76cea321851403adccfde6e266cff24c4565efad17973e.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="Four climbers killed in accidents in French Alps" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></p>