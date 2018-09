The 50-year-old woman was climbing with her son, 17, and husband, on Sunday afternoon when the tragic accident occurred in the Savoie department of the French Alps.

The 17-year-old is seriously injured and is currently being treated at Grenoble hospital.

The climbers appear to have fallen as a result of their climbing bolts coming unscrewed after a rockfall, according to a report in Le Dauphiné Libéré

The three family members were crossing the Aiguilles d'Argentières peak near the Col du Glandon mountain pass in Savoie when the rockfall occurred.

The father, an experienced climber, is unharmed but in shock, according to the local newspaper.

There have been several tragic incidents involving climbers in the French Alps over the summer.

At the end of July, four climbers -- including an Italian man and two French women -- died in the French Alps on Sunday in three separate accidents