Weather forecast predicts more snow for Paris on Friday

The winter blast is not over yet with more snow forecast to hit Paris on Friday, meaning the 'City of Light' is likely to keep its white blanket for a few more days to come.

The Paris region is one of 10 departments in France on orange alert -- the second highest warning -- for snow and ice on Wednesday morning.

Forecasts for even lower temperatures are likely to freeze the heavy snow in place on Wednesday, making conditions even more treacherous, the Meteo France weather service said.

Temperatures are also set to dip below freezing on Thursday morning in the Paris area.

And forecasts say more snow is expected to hit the capital on Friday, according to national weather agency Meteo France

On Friday light snowfall is predicted to hit Paris between 7am and 1pm, with snow and rain expected to continue throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Weather forecast 7am-1pm Friday. Map: Meteo France

Temperatures in Paris on Friday are expected to reach lows of -3C and highs of 4C, meaning Parisians will be reaching for their woolly hats for a few days yet.

The map in the tweet below from forecasters La Chaine Méteo shows that between 3cm and 5cm of snow is forecast for Paris on Friday.

#Neige pour vendredi ❄️: Après la journée froide de jeudi, une nouvelle perturbation (plus habituelle) arrivera par les côtes de la Manche vendredi matin : au contact de l'air #froid, elle risque de provoquer de nouvelles chutes de neige du Nord au bassin parisien et au Centre. pic.twitter.com/J1bD0FBu5d — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) February 7, 2018

Weather forecast 1pm-7pm Friday. Map: Meteo France