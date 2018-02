VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

Photo: AFP

Heavy snowfall has hit the French capital giving Parisians the perfect excuse to don their skis and take to the city's (temporary) slopes. Quite sensible given that all other forms of transport have ground to a near halt.

While many have been left glum by the disruption caused by the 15cm of snow blanketing the Paris, others have decided to seize the moment.

And Montmartre hill where the famous Sacre Coeur basilica perches is proving quite a draw for the city's ski enthusiasts, while others are simply practicing their skills on the streets of the capital.

Here are some of the best images.