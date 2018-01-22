Paris on alert as River Seine breaks banks and keeps on rising

File pic: Beginning of January 2018/ AFP

The River Seine in Paris has flooded and water levels just keep going up.

The river's water levels are now at 4.33 metres at the Pont d'Austerlitz in the city's 5th arrondissment.

The city remains on yellow alert -- the third highest warning -- for flooding, according to the environment ministry's Vigicrues flood watch website , and the walkways next to the river banks have also been closed.

As for the famous tourist boats, the Bateaux-Mouches, they are no longer sailing, leaving scores of tourists disappointed.

"We have given our customers who made reservations this Sunday evening the opportunity to dine if they wish. For the rest, we do not know yet how long the closure will last," reported an employee of the company.

During the floods of 2016, the boats were closed for a week.

By comparison, during that flood the River Seine reached 6.10 metres. And in the "flood of the century" in 1910 water levels reached 8.62 metres.

For the time being, firefighters and the police remain vigilant but with rain forecast for much of the day in Paris and the surrounding region, water levels are due to rise further.

This isn't the first time this month that Paris has contended with rising flood waters.

