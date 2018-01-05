Parisians warned as level of River Seine continues to rise

File photo: Flooded River Seine/AFP

Parisians have been warned to take care this weekend due to the rising levels of the River Seine, which have been shooting up in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

The River Seine is flooded and its levels just keep on rising.

The river's water levels have already doubled from 1.6 metres to 3.2 metres in a week and it is expected they will continue to go up for the next 72 hours after Storm Eleanor hit much of France on Wednesday.

Water levels at the Austerlitz Bridge in central Paris on Friday afternoon stood at 3.26 metres compared to 2.31 on Monday and they are expected to reach a peak of four metres over the weekend.

As a result Parisians were warned on Friday against going down to their cellars, with City Hall calling for "vigilance regarding cellars and basements".

Tempête Eleanor : la Seine va continuer de monter ce week-end à Paris, les précautions à prendre https://t.co/P18VsDMdly pic.twitter.com/jJWF6Ru71n — LCI (@LCI) January 5, 2018

Residents have also been warned against storing valuable goods in these rooms.