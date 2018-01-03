Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IN IMAGES: Storm Eleanor's 140km/h winds lash France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 January 2018
12:04 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

IN IMAGES: Storm Eleanor's 140km/h winds lash France
Photo: Marie17eme
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 January 2018
12:04 CET+01:00
Storm Eleanor battered much of France on Wednesday morning leaving behind a trail of destruction as well as some impressive images.

Scaffolding is blown over in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, but thankfully no one was injured.

The winds also blew down part of the roof of a church in the town of Marchiennes, in the Nord department.

Alsace was also hard hit by the storm.

There was of course some huge waves crashing into the northern coast of France.

These shots were taken at Auderville in Normandy.

 

This was the scene in Granville, in the department of La Manche.

Here the Huffington Post has put together a video of some of the damage caused by Eleanor across France.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Weather warnings extended across France as country braces for Storm Eleanor

Snow strands thousands, kills skier in French Alps

Northern France on alert for high winds of up to 130km/h

Wind, waves and snow: Public warned as extreme weather lashes France

Ferry runs aground at France's Calais port

French bishop issues call for three days of prayers... for rain

UPDATED: Parts of France placed on alert for snow and ice

Here comes the snow: 50 departments in France placed on alert
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings

The 'tourist traps' in France that might leave you disappointed

Why 2018 is a great year in France for public holidays
Advertisement

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Nine must-visit French chateaux you hadn't heard of

Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Galette des Rois: All you need to know about a French tart fit for kings
  2. What you need to know about France's New Year tipping custom
  3. Everything that changes in France from January 2018
  4. France left shocked by 'savage' New Year attacks on police
  5. Wind turbine blown down... by the wind in western France
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement