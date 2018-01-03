IN IMAGES: Storm Eleanor's 140km/h winds lash France

Photo: Marie17eme

Storm Eleanor battered much of France on Wednesday morning leaving behind a trail of destruction as well as some impressive images.

Scaffolding is blown over in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, but thankfully no one was injured.

🚧 Effondrement d’un échafaudage rue Mederic ce matin suite aux #VentsForts dûs au #StormEleanor 💨 @PompiersParis et @PoliceNationale sur place. Pas de blessés. Sécurisation d’un autre échafaudage à proximité en cours. #paris17 pic.twitter.com/uBUhalMpSF — Mairie du 17e (@Mairie17) January 3, 2018

PARIS - Un échafaudage est tombé en pleine rue à cause de la tempête #Eleanor. Pompiers sur place. Pas de victime. pic.twitter.com/LTjzTfAS0A — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 3, 2018

The winds also blew down part of the roof of a church in the town of Marchiennes, in the Nord department.

#Eleanor : La toiture de l'église de #Marchiennes a été victime des vents violents de cette nuit sur la région. Une partie est tombée sur la place de la commune vers 4 heures du matin. pic.twitter.com/q90OE3C93v — GrandLille.TV (@GrandLilleTV) January 3, 2018

Alsace was also hard hit by the storm.

There was of course some huge waves crashing into the northern coast of France.

These shots were taken at Auderville in Normandy.

This was the scene in Granville, in the department of La Manche.

Here the Huffington Post has put together a video of some of the damage caused by Eleanor across France.