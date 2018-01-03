IN IMAGES: Storm Eleanor's 140km/h winds lash France

Scaffolding is blown over in the 17th arrondissement of Paris, but thankfully no one was injured.
🚧 Effondrement d’un échafaudage rue Mederic ce matin suite aux #VentsForts dûs au #StormEleanor 💨 @PompiersParis et @PoliceNationale sur place. Pas de blessés. Sécurisation d’un autre échafaudage à proximité en cours. #paris17 pic.twitter.com/uBUhalMpSF— Mairie du 17e (@Mairie17) January 3, 2018
PARIS - Un échafaudage est tombé en pleine rue à cause de la tempête #Eleanor. Pompiers sur place. Pas de victime. pic.twitter.com/LTjzTfAS0A— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 3, 2018
#Eleanor #Tempete #tempeteEleanor #Paris too much wind in Paris... pic.twitter.com/5OsJuf1vZn— Stéphane Decoux (@StephaneDecoux) January 3, 2018
The winds also blew down part of the roof of a church in the town of Marchiennes, in the Nord department.
#Eleanor : La toiture de l'église de #Marchiennes a été victime des vents violents de cette nuit sur la région. Une partie est tombée sur la place de la commune vers 4 heures du matin. pic.twitter.com/q90OE3C93v— GrandLille.TV (@GrandLilleTV) January 3, 2018
Les surprises d'Eléanor en pays de Bray #SeineMaritime @paris_normandie https://t.co/LWTHgS0vsM pic.twitter.com/TGyb6ccroY— Franck Weber (@FrckWeber) January 3, 2018
Alsace was also hard hit by the storm.
Tempête #Eleanor filmée à Brumath (#BasRhin, #Alsace : https://t.co/ORTBcVseB7) - 134 km/h sur l'aéroport de #Metz #Lorraine, 116 km/h à #Strasbourg, 109 km/h à #Nancy - Sur les #Vosges : 171 km/h au Markstein et 147 km/h au Ballon de Servance pic.twitter.com/R81qBodAlA— Météo Villes (@Meteovilles) January 3, 2018
There was of course some huge waves crashing into the northern coast of France.
#StormEleanor 💨 Le Havre en plein coeur de la #tempete eleanor ! Des vents qui soufflent encore actuellement à plus de 130 km/h 😱 @paris_normandie @BFMTV @76actu @NRJLeHavre @Tendanceouest76 @LH_LeHavre pic.twitter.com/8jrCUHfF15— Dupont Jérôme (@JejayLH) January 3, 2018
Les éléments se déchaînent à #Granville, entre les grandes marées et la tempête #Eleanor. #Manche #Normandie https://t.co/B90yZfEVhQ— La Manche Libre (@lamanchelibre) January 3, 2018
Tempête #Eleanor filmée au #Havre ce matin (#Normandie, #SeineMaritime : https://t.co/wcALvZJ4fF) - 110 km/h la nuit dernière, on surveille le risque de submersion, marée montante en cours : https://t.co/4HtKdc0ilq pic.twitter.com/4hHYVCHXps— Météo Villes (@Meteovilles) January 3, 2018
These shots were taken at Auderville in Normandy.
This was the scene in Granville, in the department of La Manche.
Here the Huffington Post has put together a video of some of the damage caused by Eleanor across France.