Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

South west France on alert for floods as downpours continue

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2018
08:22 CET+01:00
weeather

Share this article

South west France on alert for floods as downpours continue
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2018
08:22 CET+01:00
The rain continued to fall over much of France at the weekend and left parts of the country including the south west on alert for flooding. The public are warned to be vigilant.

In all some 13 departments in various parts of France were place on Orange alert by Météo France on Monday morning for the risk of flooding, downpours and avalanches.

In the south west Aveyron, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne and Lot-et-Garonne were placed on flood alert as were the departments of Haute-Marne, Nievre and Yonne in central France.

Flood warnings in Dordogne and Corrèze were lifted on Sunday.

In the east the departments of Ain, Doubs, Isère, Jura, Savoie and Haute-Savoie were place on alert for downpours and Savoie, Haute-Savoie and Isère were also placed on alert for the risk of avalanches.

In those areas at risk from downpours and flooding the public are advised to take precaution when travelling. Avoid the edges of rivers and don't risk driving cars through flooded roads.

Flood warnings are expected to remain in place throughout the day.

In Paris the public were warned to keep away from the River banks as the level of the Seine continued to rise. The quays along the river have been closed until further notice.

 

weeather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first
  3. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  4. 'I'm tired of educating your kids': French porn star urges parents to get control of their teen sons
  5. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement