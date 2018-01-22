South west France on alert for floods as downpours continue

AFP

The rain continued to fall over much of France at the weekend and left parts of the country including the south west on alert for flooding. The public are warned to be vigilant.

In all some 13 departments in various parts of France were place on Orange alert by Météo France on Monday morning for the risk of flooding, downpours and avalanches.

In the south west Aveyron, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne and Lot-et-Garonne were placed on flood alert as were the departments of Haute-Marne, Nievre and Yonne in central France.

Flood warnings in Dordogne and Corrèze were lifted on Sunday.

In the east the departments of Ain, Doubs, Isère, Jura, Savoie and Haute-Savoie were place on alert for downpours and Savoie, Haute-Savoie and Isère were also placed on alert for the risk of avalanches.

In those areas at risk from downpours and flooding the public are advised to take precaution when travelling. Avoid the edges of rivers and don't risk driving cars through flooded roads.

Flood warnings are expected to remain in place throughout the day.

In Paris the public were warned to keep away from the River banks as the level of the Seine continued to rise. The quays along the river have been closed until further notice.