High-speed TGV train hits concrete block on tracks between Paris and west coast

Photo: AFP

An investigation has been opened in France after a high-speed train travelling at up to 200km/h and carrying 175 passengers hit a block of concrete that had been placed on the tracks. Rail chiefs say it was a "malicious act".

The train that was travelling from Paris to La Rochelle on the west coast hit the block of concrete at around 10pm on Sunday night near the town of Surgères in the department of Charente-Maritime.

The train was not derailed and although none of the 175 passengers and crew were injured, pictures showed the impact damaged windows of the train.

@sudouest accident train paris la rochelle TGV 8368 bloc de beton sur la voie. Vitre + avant train abimé @SNCF pic.twitter.com/UOsxb0lsJ1 — jeanfabien_1825 🐊 (@jeanfabien_1825) July 16, 2017

The train was travelling at between 150 and 200km/h.

The train was delayed by over an hour and other services on the line were also disrupted.

French rail chiefs have pressed charges meaning police will open up an investigation into what has been described as a “malicious act”.

READ ALSO: