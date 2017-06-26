Everything you need to know about taking the train in France

Photo: Cisalpin1984 Train/Flickr

Here's a guide to using French trains from foreigners who know how confusing, infuriating yet ultimately rewarding it can be.

The French train system, almost exclusively operated by state-owned company SNCF, is admired in many countries for its efficiency and relative value.

While people who actually use them on a everyday basis might dispute the system's hallowed reputation, it's hard to argue with the pleasure of getting on a TGV in Paris and ending up in Marseille just over three hours later or Bordeaux in two hours (thanks to the new fast line and ultra-modern trains).

Even so, travelling by train in France isn't always a piece of cake. Here's what you need to know about using them from people who learnt the hard way:

Types of train In addition to its lauded high-speed TGV trains, SNCF also runs regional TER trains, Intercités, the service linking major towns and cities, and Transilien trains that service the greater Paris Ile-de-France region. There's also the Ouigo service. Launched in 2013, it's a relatively new addition to SNCF's offering and is known as the low-cost alternative to the TGV service. In fact, TGV will soon be re-branded as inOui partly as a way of aligning its services. While a single Paris-Lyon journey will cost from around €25 if booked in advance, the same journey on Ouigo could cost you as little as €10, according to the SNCF website, which will soon be renamed "Oui.sncf" rather than than the current "voyages-sncf.com". READ ALSO: Why is France bidding adieu to its famous TGV trains?

'Forget the strikes, I love the French rail system'

Photo: AFP

When to travel

Play it sensible with your journey planning recommends one reader.

Unsurprisingly French trains are very popular both with locals and tourists so travelling during busy periods like the school holidays can be hectic.

"Always check start and end school holiday dates before booking and if you are lucky enough to have a flexible schedule, avoid those days entirely," says seasoned TGV traveller, Barbara Learmonth.

How to travel

Like most trains, first and second class tickets are available in France.

People travelling first class have more choice when it comes to seating arrangements but second class cars are designed to suit most people's needs.

Tickets are mainly divided into two categories. Tickets known as "Tarif Prem's" will offer the best price if you're able to plan in advance and are available up to 90 days before you plan to get on the train but the catch is you can't change your ticket or refund it, and on some journeys a limited number of them are available.

Remember to validate your ticket!

Several readers of The Local stressed the importance of getting your ticket validated.

This should be done before you get on the train and can be done at one of the SNCF validating machines (see below).

Photo: Julie Reeman/Flickr

Don't forget that tickets can only be validated on the day of travel so you can't get away with trying to save time by doing it ahead of schedule.

People who have printed off tickets booked online don't need to worry about this. If you've done this, just present them to the ticket officer when asked.

But - and we've all been there - what happens if you end up rushing to make the train and don't get a chance?

In that case, make sure you go and find a conductor before they find you.

"They're much more likely to be nice about it and maybe even waive the penalty," reader Christine Cantera says.

Where to buy your ticket

Tickets for travelling on SNCF trains can be bought online and over the phone. Or if you prefer to do it in person, at train stations, SNCF shops and authorized travel agencies.

Buying a ticket on the train

For those inevitable moments when the ticket machines are out of order or just aren't there - usually when travelling on the regional TER trains, you can go to the conductor of the train who will charge you the same amount as the advanced ticket fee.

And if the ticket booths were open but you were running late, you should still be proactive and find the conductor.

Barbara Learmonth says: "It may cost €6 or €7 more but a fine is much worse for not having a ticket. It's your responsibility to find them before they check."

Another reader, Jennifer Freedman warns: "My 16-year-old daughter was fined €100 in late April because her connecting train (in Switzerland) arrived late and she didn't have time to buy a ticket."

Departure boards

Trains will be displayed on boards with their final destination not necessarily where you are getting off.

"Use the time and number of your train to find your platform. With local trains that have five digits often the first digit is not used on the display boards," Barbara Learmonth says.

Photo: Nicolas B./Flickr

Seats

Each different train type has a different way of labelling their seats, and some local trains have no seat allocations at all. First, make sure you have the correct coach," Christine Cantera says. "It's on your ticket, and on the platform there is a sign that tells you where to stand so that you're in front of that coach when it pulls in."

Look for the diagram of the train on each platform.

"If you're disabled, many trains have stairs to get from the track into the train. Make sure to plan ahead with SNCF to get on the train safely and properly," recommends Barbara Learmonth.

Double-decker trains

Many of France's trains are double-decker or have two floors. Upstairs is great for the views but not great on a hot and sticky train.

Luggage

Don't make the mistake of putting your luggage in the racks by the train doors as you get on, one reader advises.

"A personal gripe of mine is when people put smaller bags in the racks near the carriage entrance. There are large enough luggage racks above your seat for even medium size suitcases. This leaves the entry racks free for large cases."

And for any cyclists, another reader says: "France is a very bike-friendly country, and many trains have areas specially for bikes."

There are two options for taking your bicycle on SNCF trains, either disassemble it and pack it in a bag no larger than 120 cm high x 90 cm or store it in the area set aside for bicycles which can be found on most trains.

Pet-friendly

All SNCF trains let you travel with your pet so there's no need to leave them at home. Just remember, they'll need their own ticket!

Pets weighing less than 6kg can travel for €7 on TGV, Intercités and TER trains and if they weigh more than that they'll cost 50% of the full 2nd class fare (even if you travel in 1st class) on TGV, Intercités and TER trains.

Photo: csibon43/Flickr

Border crossing

Don't be surprised when passports are checked when crossing a border - just make sure you have yours with you.

Stave off the boredom

As beautiful as the French countryside can be, you might find that faced with a few hours of staring out of the window you're ready for something to keep you busy.

If so, one reader recommends taking advantage of the short story vending machines that you'll find at many train stations around France.

Snack time

TGV trains will have a cafe so you can tick making a picnic for the train off your to-do list. And they sell warm meals, as well as wine and beer and saucisson. One bit of advice though, if you are hungry then get in the queue early before the restaurant coach opens because if you leave it late, you can spend a good 20 minutes in the queue.

Check for updates

If you're planning your journey and want up to date information, for example if you're worried about strikes or other disruptions, you can check the SNCF website for the latest news.

Hope this helps, let us know any crucial tips we have missed out.