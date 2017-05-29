Why is France bidding adieu to its famous TGV trains?

The TGV, France's famous high speed train service that was once and still is the envy of Britain, and many other countries for that matter, is changing its name.

The name change will be rolled out from July 2nd 2017, when trains on the new high speed service between Paris and Bordeaux will be the first to be named "inOui". The new-look trains were unveiled in Paris on Monday.

C est inOUI elle arrive #sncfditoui à TGV pic.twitter.com/TTj4kyg4K0 — Philippe Planchot (@PILGRIN93) May 29, 2017

The TGV trains on the new high speed Paris to Strasbourg service will be the next to be renamed until all TGV services are named "inOui" before 2020.

French rail chiefs SNCF expect that the inOui trains will have been rolled out across 80 percent of the service by the end of 2018.

Photo: SNCF

What does the change actually mean?

The "inOui" service is essentially a rebranding, according to SNCF.

"We are simply baptising a service that doesn't have a name," president of SNCF Guillaume Pepy said.

But along with the rebranding SNCF are rolling out new trains which is why it's going to take a few years.

"InOui" will refer to SNCF's premium high speed service that will offer passengers Wifi on trains, comfy seats, more space for legs and luggage and trains with restaurant cars among other things.

In reality the trains themselves will still be TGV's (which stands for "Train à Grande Vitesse" or high speed train) so traditionalists who don't like the change can still say they are getting on a TGV.

But the name "InOui" will adorn the trains and all marketing.

How much will it all cost?

The rebranding and upgrading of trains will cost SNCF €2.5 billion between now and 2020.

What about ticket prices? "This does not mean a price hike -- it's not about creating a luxury product," SNCF boss Pepy said, highlighting the six percent reduction in fares since 2015.

Why the name 'inOui'?

Essentially it fits in with SNCF's branding of all its services around the word "Oui", which as we all know means "Yes" in French.

The "In Oui" name aligns the premium high speed train service with the company's low cost equivalent, Ouigo, launched in 2013. It also fits alongside SNCF's coach service "OuiBus" and its hire car service "OuiCar".

The booking website voyages-sncf.com will also be revamped and renamed oui.sncf.com.

But some have criticized the choice of name. Jean-Marc Lehu, a lecturer in marketing at Paris Sorbonne university believes that while the "Oui" might be OK for French clientele, it might not strike a chord with international customers.