Podcast special episode: What now for France after Macron's great election gamble?
The Talking France podcast presents a special episode on Emmanuel Macron's unexpected call for snap elections following the far-right victory in the European elections. Our team discusses what this all means for France, for Macron himself and for foreigners living here.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss the impending parliamentary elections in France, which will take place at the end of the month.
We're first answering the burning question of why French President Emmanuel Macron chose to dissolve parliament immediately after the results from the European elections started to come in on Sunday night.
The team also discusses what these elections could mean for France, and why some commentators are calling Macron's decision a 'crazy bet'.
And we're examining the possibility of France ending up with a far-right prime minister. Plus, we give you an overview of the Rassemblement National party's manifesto and what their policies could mean for foreigners in France.
