Podcast special episode: What now for France after Macron's great election gamble?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss the impending parliamentary elections in France, which will take place at the end of the month.

We're first answering the burning question of why French President Emmanuel Macron chose to dissolve parliament immediately after the results from the European elections started to come in on Sunday night.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple, download it here or listen on the link below

The team also discusses what these elections could mean for France, and why some commentators are calling Macron's decision a 'crazy bet'.

Advertisement

And we're examining the possibility of France ending up with a far-right prime minister. Plus, we give you an overview of the Rassemblement National party's manifesto and what their policies could mean for foreigners in France.

You can share your thoughts and questions about the election HERE.

Talking France is a free podcast produced thanks to the support of subscribers to The Local France - if you like what you hear, you might consider helping us by becoming a member. Alternatively you can spread the word by leaving us a review wherever you get your podcasts, or just telling a friend about us.

Related reading: