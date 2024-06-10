SURVEY: How do you feel about France's upcoming snap elections?
The Local is looking to hear from readers about their thoughts, questions and concerns regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections at the end of June.
Following a heavy defeat for his coalition in the European elections, particularly by the Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party, French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night announced he was calling snap parliamentary elections.
The new parliamentary elections will take place on June 30th (first round) and July 7th (second round).
READ MORE: What happens next as France heads for snap elections?
Although non-French citizens can vote in European and local elections, when it comes to parliamentary elections like this one (or presidential elections) only people with French citizenship can vote. This includes dual nationals.
Nevertheless, The Local is looking to hear from all readers - both those who will be able to vote and everyone else - about their concerns and questions about the upcoming elections.
Let us know your thoughts in the survey below;
If you have any issues accessing the survey, click this link.
Your answers may be used in an article.
