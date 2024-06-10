SURVEY: How do you feel about France's upcoming snap elections?

Advertisement

Following a heavy defeat for his coalition in the European elections, particularly by the Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National party, French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night announced he was calling snap parliamentary elections.

The new parliamentary elections will take place on June 30th (first round) and July 7th (second round).

Although non-French citizens can vote in European and local elections, when it comes to parliamentary elections like this one (or presidential elections) only people with French citizenship can vote. This includes dual nationals.

