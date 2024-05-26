On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Assisted dying legislation - French President Emmanuel Macron announced in March that a bill on assisted dying will be presented to parliament before the summer. Parliament is set to start examining it on Monday, May 27th. It follows a lengthy consultation via a citizens' council of 184 French citizens, who came up with a series of measures to legalise "active assistance to dying".

Tuesday

Public broadcasting strike - After mobilisations on Thursday and Friday to protest against a proposal to merge several public media bodies in France, another day of walkouts are planned for May 28th. As a result, normal radio and television services may be disrupted.

Thursday

Tax deadlines - People living in départements 20 (Corsica) to 54 (Meurthe et Moselle) have until 11.59pm on May 30th to file their French income tax declarations.

Pharmacy strike - The primary union for pharmacists has called for all pharmacies across France to close on Thursday, May 30th in protest against drug shortages.

While it is still not clear how many pharmacists will walk out, the call for strikes is nationwide and it may be best to plan to pick up any important medicine ahead of time.

Friday

Neighbour's day - Also known in French as the Fête des Voisins - this is the perfect opportunity to say hello to your neighbours (or avoid them). This year it will take place on Friday, May 31st.

Saturday

Start of Pride Month - The month of June marks Pride Month for members of the LGBTQI+ community. Pride parades (or marches des fiertés in French) are set to happen across France. Paris’ Pride parade is the largest, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. In Paris, the parade is set to be held on June 29th, other towns have varying dates.

Address changes - Starting on June 1st, small villages in France will see their previously unnamed roads (oftentimes old farm roads and alleyways) gain new official designations. This is a result of the 3Ds law – so-called because it relates to Différenciation, Décentralisation, Déconcentration – which was adopted in 2022, and requires communes to allocate formal addresses to houses on the estimated 200,000 or so streets with no name.

Nuit Blanche - Paris will celebrate 'Nuit Blanche' - a night filled with free indoor and outdoor cultural events across the city. From museums offering free entry to dance and theatre performances, there will be plenty of events taking place throughout the night. You can find the full 2024 programme here.

Sunday

Return of Taylor Swift - The American superstar will return to France with concerts in Lyon at the Groupama stadium on Sunday, June 2nd, and Monday, June 3rd.