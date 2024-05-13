REMINDER: When are France's 2024 tax declaration deadlines?

Advertisement

Spring is the big tax season in France - it's when the annual déclaration des revenus (income tax declaration) is done.

This form must be completed by everyone who lives in France - even if they have no income here or have already had their income taxed at source - as well as by people who have income in France (eg second-home owners who rent out their property).

You can find full details on who needs to do the declaration HERE.

Here are the deadlines you need to remember;

May 20th - the deadline for anyone mailing a paper tax declaration

May 23rd, 11.59pm – the last date for online tax declarations for anyone living in the départements 01 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze). This is also the date to file for people living outside of France.

May 30th, 11.59pm – the deadline for filing online for those in départements 20 (Corsica) to 54 (Meurthe et Moselle).

June 6th, 11.59pm – closing date for online tax declarations for inhabitants of départements 55 to 96, and France's overseas départements.

What about property taxes?

People who own property in France also pay property taxes. Bills for the taxe foncière (property owners' tax) and taxe d'habitation (only for second-home owners) arrive in the autumn.

Property owners are also required to do another form - the déclaration d'occupation - and it must be submitted by June 30th (by 11.59pm). However, this is not an annual task, you only have to do it if you did not complete it last year, or if you bought a property in the last year - full details HERE.