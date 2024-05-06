Travel, events, closures: What to expect over France's double public holiday this week

Advertisement

May 2024 is a special one for workers in France, with four public holidays scattered throughout the month, including two (VE Day and Ascension) being back-to-back.

The double bank holiday will lead to offices being closed across the country on Wednesday and Thursday. As such, many people will try to 'faire le pont' by taking Friday off as well, giving themselves five consecutive days off work.

In terms of planes and trains, there will likely be larger crowds and longer queues than normal. France's national rail service SNCF say their trains will be at 95 percent capacity during the holiday period.

As for strikes, previously, French air traffic controllers had threatened to walk out over the jours fériés (bank holidays), but after reaching an agreement with management this was cancelled.

French cabin crew of the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling did file a strike notice from Wednesday, May 8th to Sunday, May 12th, and this appears to be going forward. If you have a flight booked with Vueling, be sure to check its status before heading to the airport.

Here is what you can expect in terms of traffic, weather, closures and other events during the first week of May.

Tuesday

Events and closures - Tuesday will be a normal working day, so you can expect shops and grocery stores to operate with normal hours.

Traffic - While Tuesday is not a jour férié, it is expected to be the big day for departures.

According to French traffic watchdog Bison Futé, traffic on French roads will be 'very heavy', as people head off on their short holidays.

Try to give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Credit: Bison Futé

Weather - Forecasters expect rain across much of the country, with the exception of the far west which will start to see sunny skies. In southern France, storms are predicted from mid-afternoon and into the evening.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 14C to 19C in the north of France, and from 11C to 20C in the southern half.

Wednesday (VE Day)

Events and closures - Most workers will have Wednesday off for VE (Victory in Europe) Day. This year will mark the 79th anniversary of the end of the war.

There will be parades and events commemorating the event across the country, but the main one will take place in Paris under the Arc de Triomphe, as a wreath is laid at the tomb of the unknown solider.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on French public television starting at 9.25am. This year President Emmanuel Macron will be in Marseille for the event, in part because it will also fall on the same day that the Olympic Torch will arrive in France.

You may also see people wearing a bleuet (cornflower) in their lapel - this is the official flower of remembrance in France. Although the wearing of it is more widespread on November 11th - Armistice Day - some people also wear them on May 8th.

In smaller towns and villages, people might gather for drinks or lunch at local war memorials.

Because it is a public holiday, expect administrative offices in France to remain closed, and the same will go for banks and some shops.

Supermarkets usually remain open - often with reduced hours - while shops in the bigger cities are also likely to be open. In most places, cafés and restaurants open as normal so you can enjoy lunch or drinks with friends and family to celebrate the day off work.

Traffic - In terms of traffic, Bison Futé predicts that the situation will be moderately difficult for departures.

Credit: Bison Futé

Weather - People in France can rejoice as the sun makes its return. Other than in the far north early on in the day, expect sunshine and mostly blue skies – though occasionally stormy showers may develop in the southeast later on.

Temperatures of between 17C and 20C are forecast in the northern half of the country, and between 18C and 21C further south.

Thursday (Ascension)

Events and closures - Expect banks and public services to be closed on Ascension Day (Thursday). Shops may operate reduced hours or services - supermarkets may close their Drive operations for the day, for example - but many open as normal.

As Ascension is a Christian festival, there will be special mass services at local churches.

Traffic - Roads in France will be clear, with 'normal' traffic conditions according to Bison Futé.

Weather - Temperatures are expected to be mild, with sunny skies. There may be a few clouds in northern France, but the south is forecast to have wall-to-wall sunshine for most of the day. Isolated storms may develop in the southern Alps late in the day.

Temperatures of between 18C and 20C are forecast in the northern half of the country, and between 19C and 24C further south.

Friday

Events and closures - Even though Friday is not a public holiday, the fact that it straddles two days off and a weekend means that some public services and businesses may shut completely. Meanwhile, most schools give their pupils (and teachers) and extra day off on Friday to allow for a long weekend away.

Otherwise, you can expect the majority of stores, restaurants, supermarkets and cafés to open with normal operating hours.

Traffic - Another clear day. Bison Futé predicts normal traffic on French roads.

Weather - Forecasters predict that overcast conditions will return in the northern half of the country on Friday - perhaps to remind everyone that it’s not quite summer yet - but the skies are expected to remain clear in the south, with temperatures forecast to climb past 25C in the southwest of the country.

Saturday

Events and closures - Aside from extra crowds at popular holiday locations, there not are expected to be any closures or changes to hours that are out of the ordinary for a Saturday.

Traffic - As people start heading home, slowdowns will increase on French motorways. Across the country, expect return trips to experience moderate to difficult traffic conditions.

Credit: Bison Futé

Weather - Other than a few thunderstorms in the south of the country, expect dry, warm, sunny weather across the whole of France over the weekend, with early summer temperatures reaching into the upper 20s celsius to match.

Sunday

Events and closures -There not are expected to be any closures or changes to hours that are out of the ordinary for a Sunday. However, if you are spending time in the French countryside and you hail from a city, remember that supermarkets and shops tend to close earlier than normal on Sundays.

Traffic - Bison Futé predicts that return travel will be congested on Sunday, as holidaymakers head home after enjoying the May public holidays. Traffic is expected to be 'black' (extremely slow) in the north-west, while the rest of the country has been marked in red for (very slow). You can consult their predictions here.

Credit: Bison Futé

Weather - Same forecast as Saturday.