French airline staff file strike notice for May holiday weekend

French cabin crew of the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling have file a strike notice from Wednesday, May 8th to Sunday, May 12th.

May 8th and 9th are both public holidays in France this year, as the Christian holiday of Ascension falls next to the May 8th holiday of VE Day, and travel is predicted to be busy as many plan to take advantage of the rare double holiday for a trip away.

The union representing French cabin crew has accused management of "unfair negotiations" as well as an "inhumane pace of work" for staff.

They say that the strike notice could be renewed for the latter part of May and June if negotiations fail.

The strike notice comes after a planned strike of French air traffic controllers on April 25th was called off at the last moment when an agreement was reached about changes to working conditions - albeit called off too late to avoid wide-scale disruption.

Details of Vueling flight cancellations will be disclosed nearer the time, but anyone with a flight booked for those days with the Spanish low-cost carrier should check with the airline before going to the airport.