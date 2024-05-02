Paris waste collectors and rail unions call for strikes in push for bigger Olympic bonuses

Advertisement

The one-day rail strike is set to take place on Tuesday, May 21st, and it will affect certain types of public transport in the Paris region.

The industrial action could cause delays or cancellations on the RER regional train services, as well as Transiliens and the tram line 4 - all of which are operated by SNCF (national rail service) employees - according to French radio channel RMC. City transport including the Paris Metro system and buses - which are operated by RATP - are not expected to be affected.

Meanwhile the CGT union representing some Paris waste collectors has filed two strike notices - one for mid-May and one for the entire period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (July, August and early September).

The union is calling for €1,900 bonuses for each employee during the Games period, as well as overall pay rises.

The CGT does not represent all of the capital's waste collectors, nonetheless a strike during the Games period could lead to unsightly piles of uncollected rubbish around the city.

Meanwhile the rail unions are seeking a larger bonus than the €50 per day currently on offer.

Advertisement

The strike is timed just one day before scheduled discussions between SNCF management and unions.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Will strikes disrupt the Paris Olympics?

Negotiations have already taken place between several sectors including public transport operators RATP and the Paris police, in which staff have secured bonuses during the Games in exchange for a promise not to strike.