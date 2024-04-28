On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

School holidays end - Pupils in Zone A, which includes both Lyon and Bordeaux, will go back to school after their spring holidays on Monday. Zone C (Paris and the south-west) schools have already gone back but schools in Zone B (northern France) have another week off. Meanwhile schools in Corsica are just starting their two-week spring holiday.

Do France's school holiday zones make any sense?

Heathrow strike - For those looking to visit the UK with flights going through London's Heathrow airport, beware that border force officers are expected to strike from Monday, April 29th to Thursday, May 2nd.

Tuesday

End of Passover - The Jewish festival of Passover which began on April 22nd will end after nightfall on April 30th.

Wednesday

May day - Also known as the fête du travail or labour day, May 1st is a paid holiday (jour férié) for workers in France. There are plenty of traditions surrounding it, including widespread protests and mobilisations for workers' rights and other social issues. In Paris, several unions including CGT have called for people to meet at Place de la République at 2pm for the march.

On May Day, you might also notice people giving each other muguet, or lily-of-the-valley in English.

Elections deadline - If you are eligible to vote in the European elections, you should verify you are properly registered. May 1st is the deadline for online registrations, while May 3rd is the deadline for those sent by the post. The elections themselves will take place in June.

Reopening of A13 motorway - One of the major routes in and out of Paris, the A13 motorway, was closed on April 18th due to safety concerns regarding the road surface. It is expected to reopen on May 1st.

Friday

Movie screening - For those in the Paris area, Lost in Frenchlation will screen French films with English subtitles throughout the month of May. The first screening will be on Friday, May 3rd for the film 'Pas de vagues'.

Saturday

Olympic anniversary - Saturday, May 4th marks 100 years since the last time Paris hosted the Olympic Games, in 1924.

Sunday

Orthodox Easter - Christians who follow the eastern Orthodox calendar will celebrate Easter on Sunday, May 5th this year.