French films with English subtitles to watch in May 2024

Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this May in Paris.

With seven films on the docket this month, there will be something for everyone. On top of that, there are plenty of fun extras in store - two Q&As with directors, two walking tours, and one comedy show. As usual, come early to chit-chat and enjoy pre-drinks.

Pas de vagues

Friday, May 3rd

Club de L’Etoile, 14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris

Directed by Teddy Lussi-Modeste, this film tells the story of Julien, a young literature teacher, who is accused of sexual misconduct by one of his students, Leslie. As he tries to prove his innocence, the situation gets more complicated with rumours spiralling and threats mounting from the girl's older brother and his friends.

Stick around after the screening for a Q&A with the director.

Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, followed by the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - Between €10 to €12, depending on your situation. You can reserve them here.

Première Affaire

Sunday, May 5th

Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

The film follows Nora, a young, newly graduated lawyer who tries to make sense of the cruelty of the world while handling her first criminal case. Trying to keep up with challenges in her professional and private life, she starts to question her life choices.

There will also be a Q&A with the director, Victoria Musiedlak, after the screening.

You are welcome to arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm, followed by the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - Ranging from €7 to €11. You can reserve them here.

Anatomie d'une chute

Sunday, May 12th

Club de L’Etoile,14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris

Join Lost in Frenchlation for their final screening of the award-winning film 'Anatomie d'une chute'. The film follows Sandra, a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel who live a secluded life in the French Alps. When Samuel dies unexpectedly, Sandra is suspected of having played a role in his death. She tries to prove her innocence, but throughout the trial, the intimate details of the couple's life together are uncovered.

Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, with the screening at 8pm. There will be a short introduction to the film prior to the screening by its translator.

Tickets - Between €10- €12. Book them here

L'Auberge Espagnole

Friday, May 17th

L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris

Known as 'Pot Luck' in English, the classic comedy by Cédric Klapisch follows Parisian Xavier as he decides to take a year abroad in Spain during his last year of university. He finds himself in a flat-share with students from across Europe, and they try to navigate life together through language and cultural barriers.

The screening will start at 8pm, with drinks beforehand at 7pm.

You can also join the 'Montmartre Amélie walking tour' from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets are separate and cost €17 and can be purchased here.

Tickets (for the film) - Between €5 to €8.50. You can buy them here.

Madame Hofmann

Thursday, May 23rd

Luminor, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

This film follows Sylvie Hofmann, who has spent the last 40 years working as a nurse at the North Hospital of Marseille. She spends her life juggling different responsibilities from her patients to her sick mother and her husband and daughter. Now, she has to decide whether to think about herself for once, and whether or not retirement is the next step.

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm, followed by the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - From €7 to €11. You can purchase them here.

La vie de ma mère

Sunday, May 26th

Le Balzac,1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

Directed by Julien Carpentier, this film follows Pierre, a successful florist whose life is turned upside down when his mother, Judith, who he has not seen in two years turns up out of the blue. Judith suffers from bipolar disorder and had been living in a clinic, but she escaped and made her way to Pierre. While Pierre's first thought is to bring his mother back to the clinic, things do not go according to plan and the two end up having a transformative reunion.

With the screening taking place on Mother's Day in France, arrive early for a special 'Women of Paris' walking tour from 5pm to 7pm. Tickets are separate from the film and cost €17. You can purchase them here.

The pre-drinks will start at 7pm, with the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - Ranging from : €5.50 to €11.50. You can reserve here.

Et plus si affinités

Thursday, May 30th

L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris

Directed by Olivier Ducray and Wilfried Meance, follow the story of a couple, Xavier and Sophie, exhausted by 25 years together. When Sophie has the idea to invite their upstairs neighbours, Adèle and Alban, to dinner, Xavier is not too thrilled. A somewhat awkward dinner ensues.

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm and a comedy show by comedian Jono Duffy. The screening will start at 8pm.

Tickets - From €13 to €15. You can reserve tickets here.