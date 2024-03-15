How to get a tax break in France if you use your car for work

Advertisement

If you use your own car or motorbike to get to work in France, or need to use it for your work, you can claim a rebate on your income tax.

You have the choice between two methods to evaluate you rebate:

A flat-rate assessment, using a flat-rate scale of mileage costs (this is still to be published for assessments in 2024), or:

You can calculate them based on your actual expenses – as long as you can justify your claim.

The French government has recently unveiled the cost price per kilometre it will use to calculate anyone who claims a rebate based on the second method – known as the ‘barème BIC des frais de carburant’ – for 2024 tax returns.

Rates for petrol and LPG-powered vehicles have increased, based on the power output of the vehicle, while those for diesel have fallen. Even so, the sum can rise into the hundreds of euros.

Employees who wish to take advantage of the fuel tax rebate scheme must be able to justify the number of kilometres travelled and the use of a vehicle for business purposes.

You don’t need to enclose supporting documents with your tax return, but you should keep them for at least three years, so that you can submit them to your tax office if necessary.

You can find the full list of figures for private cars and motorbikes here.

This tax rebate takes account fuel costs (diesel, petrol, LPG) only. Other costs such as vehicle maintenance and insurance for private vehicles that are also used for work purposes are deductible on a percentage basis.