French tax calendar 2024: What are the deadlines for payment?

People who live in France or own property here generally have to pay at least some tax as - in return for its robust welfare state - France is among the most highly taxed countries in Europe.

The big one is the annual déclaration des revenues. Almost everyone who lives in France has to fill in the annual declaration and non-residents may have to if they have an income in France.

Second-home owners usually won't have to do the annual declaration but they are liable for property taxes.

Here are the 2024 dates, according to the Journal du Net:

April 13th - opening of the online tax declaration service - this refers to income from 2023. If you moved to France after January 1st 2024, you will not have to make a declaration until next year. For those filing on paper, the physical tax return document will be sent out between April 6th and 25th.

May 22nd - the deadline for anyone mailing a paper tax declaration

May 25th, 11.59pm – the last date for online tax declarations for anyone living in the départements 01 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze). This is typically also the date to file for people living outside of France, but it was yet to be confirmed as of January 2024.

June 1st, 11.59pm – the deadline for filing online for those in départements 20 (Corsica) to 54 (Meurthe et Moselle)

June 8th, 11.59pm – closing date for online tax declarations for inhabitants of départements 55 to 96, and France's overseas départements

People who own property in France also pay property taxes. Bills for the taxe foncière (property owners' tax) and taxe d'habitation (only for second-home owners) arrive in the autumn.

The dates for the new year had not yet been officially published as of January 2024, but deadlines are expected to be similar to those from 2023.

October 16th/21st (in 2023) - deadline to pay taxe foncière, the tax paid by all property owners in France. Bills are typically sent out between mid August and late September, depending on whether you have online or paper billing. October 21st was the deadline in 2023 to have either paid or set up a direct debit if paying online. Those paying by phone or by cheque had until October 16th in 2023.

November 7th/20th (in 2023) - bills for taxe d'habitation were made available. Currently, only second-home owners pay this tax, and the bills were made available via the tax website either on November 7th, or on November 20th for those who are signed up to a monthly payment plan. In some communes, a local charge for waste collection is added to the taxe d'habitation bill. The annual TV licence payment, which used to come out at the same time as the taxe d'habitation, has been scrapped.

December 7th (in 2023) - the deadline to correct errors in your online income tax declaration. This date is usually in early December, giving taxpayers the opportunity to add something or correct a mistake in their calculations without attracting a penalty.

December 15th (in 2023) - usually the deadline to have either paid the taxe d'habitation or set up a monthly payment plan occurs in mid-December.