Tax dates, admin and what's on this Spring: 6 essential articles for life in France

Let’s start this week with a few crucial tax dates for your diary. People who live in France or own property here generally have to pay at least some tax as – in return for its robust welfare state – France is among the most highly taxed countries in Europe. The big one is the annual déclaration des revenues.

French tax calendar 2024: What are the deadlines for filing and for payment?

Good news! France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire said during an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Wednesday that he wanted to 'simplify' French bureaucracy by getting rid of certain administrative forms, called 'Cerfa' documents.

What are ‘Cerfa’ forms and why does the French government want to scrap them?

Speaking of admin, the French government has announced the creation of a new online platform called France Titres – here's what it is and how to use it.

France Titres: What is the new French government website why might you use it?

Around a fifth of French properties are not connected to the mains sewerage system which means that septic tanks are very common - especially in rural areas.

Even if your property is situated within a village or even a small town, it may have its own septic tank.

This means that you are going to need to get up to speed with the many rules and regulations that surround septic tanks in France - having a septic tank that doesn't comply with regulations can lead to the local authority ordering you to install a new one.

French property: Everything you need to know about septic tanks

If you're in a French town on the first Wednesday of the month at around 12 noon, you can expect to hear the sinister wailing of the emergency siren. But here’s what you need to know if you hear them at any other time.

Explained: France's emergency sirens and alert protocol

And, finally… Culture, art, music, food, wine and some lovely places to visit. There’s something for everyone as France wakes up from winter, and gears up for another busy summer.

Places to visit and things to do in France in Spring