French train passengers limited to two bags

The French national rail service SNCF says that from now on passengers travelling on the high-speed TGV InOui services and the Intercité lines are limited to two pieces of luggage per person.

Passengers will be able to take one large piece of luggage with dimensions of up to 70cm x 90cm x 50 cm and one smaller piece such as a bag, laptop case or rucksack of up to 40cm x 30cm x 15cm.

A handbag or purse can also be carried, while items such as a baby buggy/stroller, a musical instrument or sports equipment such as skis or a snowboard do not count towards the luggage allowance.

The new rule came into place on February 15th but there will be a grace period until September 15th when passengers will merely be reminded of the rules. After this, fines of €50 can be imposed.

Passengers on the TGV budget OuiGo lines already have limits on baggage - a standard ticket allows for one piece of luggage measuring up to 36cm x 27cm x 15cm and one piece no larger than 55cm x 35cm x 25cm. Passengers have the option to pay extra to increase their baggage allowance.

Meanwhile on the local TER services there is no baggage limit, although space for luggage storage on these trains can be limited and it is the responsibility of the passenger to ensure that all baggage is safely stowed and is not impeding other travellers.

The Eurostar has no baggage limit, other than the rule that passengers must be able to lift and carry their luggage themselves - although there are rules on what you can take with you, with bans on fireworks, knives and (depending on where you are going) certain food products.

