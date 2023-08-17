What can I take on the Eurostar to and from France?

Advertisement

Rail travel is generally more relaxed than air travel and you're less likely to have to take your shoes off. There's also no 100ml limit for liquids so you're free to stock up on perfume while in Paris, or gin while in London.

That said, the London-Paris trip on the Eurostar involves an EU external border - which has implications for your sandwiches - while the long, undersea tunnel element of the journey means that there are some safety restrictions in place.

So if you don't want to be the person that everyone else in the queue is cursing as your luggage is opened and expected, take a look at these rules.

Baggage size

There is no weight limit to Eurostar bags, but each piece of luggage cannot be more than 85cm long. You will need to be able to safely lift your bags on your own as there are no porter services - and if you have a wheeled case you will need to be able to lift it on and off the train, and into the luggage racks.

Standard class passengers are allowed two large pieces of luggage plus a handbag/laptop or similar, while business class passengers get three pieces of luggage plus small bag.

Extra luggage can be booked in advance, but only on certain services. In this case passengers should email [email protected]. You will also need to pay extra, starting at €40 per bag.

What is allowed?

Wine and alcohol - If you want to bring onboard something to drink during the journey, that's fine but the Eurostar policy is to limit consumption on board to four bottles or cans of beer, or one bottle of wine per person. No large bottles of spirits are allowed for on-board consumption.

Remember that there is a bar on board serving beer, cider, wine (including Champagne) and spirits - which should tide you over for the two-and-a-quarter hour journey.

Eurostar does reserve the right to limit alcohol consumption on board or close the bar - and this sometimes happens around, for example, sporting events.

If you are looking to bring some nice French wine into England on the Eurostar, maybe as a gift for the person you're visiting, then you will also want to consider the UK's rules for bringing goods into the UK for personal use.

You can bring in: 42 litres worth of beer, 18 litres worth of wine, 1 litre worth of spirits and other liquors (over 22 percent alcohol content), two litres of sparkling or 'fortified wine' (port or sherry).

Anything above those volumes will need to declared so that duty can be paid.

Conversely, if you are entering France then you can bring up to four litres of non-sparkling wine, and 16 litres of beer. More information here.

Eurostar's policy for carrying bottles not for consumption on board is: "we are happy for customers to bring unopened bottles of alcohol to take on to their destination. Any passengers with large quantities will need to contact a courier service".

Food

If you're going from Paris to London then there are no specific food restriction, but if you're going the other way then the EU's rules on external borders apply.

You can find a full breakdown of the rules HERE, but in short animal products such as meat, diary or fish are not allowed.

Baby milk, baby food and pet food - If entering the EU, then there is an exception on the rules regarding milk and dairy products when it comes to infant food and pet food (for medical reasons).

As such, you can bring in "powdered infant milk, infant food, and special foods or special pet feed required for medical reasons, if weighing less than 2 kilograms and provided that such products do not require refrigeration before opening; that they are packaged proprietary brand products for direct sale to the final consumer, and the packaging is unbroken unless in current use".

Bikes - They are allowed on the train, but you must book a space for your bike by emailing [email protected]. Eurostar only offers this service on select trains, so email early.

Eurostar says that "you can also bring a folding bike or children's bike on board with you if it's no longer than 85 cm in length and it's carried in a protective bag which covers the whole bike". For electric bikes, reach out to Eurostar to double check as they do not specify the rules in their policy section, but e-scooters are not allowed.

Sporting equipment - If you are planning a ski trip in the French Alps or a golfing trip in the Highlands, you can find more detailed rules on the Eurostar website here. Generally, one pair of skis or snowboard is allowed per person as part of your personal luggage allowance. Similarly, golf clubs are permitted as long as they are in a bag smaller than 120 x 35 x 35cm.

If you were hoping to go camping, be sure to check the rules regarding tent bag size. You cannot bring any camping gas or butane cylinders/ canisters with you on the Eurostar.

Nail polish and hairspray - These are allowed, but other inflammable substances are not.

Small folding pocket knives - If the blade is under 75mm and there is no locking mechanism, then a knife is allowed. Otherwise, knives are banned (see below).

READ MORE: What are the rules on carrying a knife in France?

Medication - If your medication contains a controlled substance, be sure to carry a paper prescription with you for entering and exiting either country. The UK generally allows up to 3 months supply of your medicine with you (more information here).

For schedule 1 drugs (including narcotics), both the UK and Schengen zone require separate supporting documents. Typically, you cannot bring more than 30 days worth of supplies with you.

If you're taking non-prescription medication, these should be in their original packaging.

What is not allowed?

Perishable food products - Items like meat, fish and dairy products are not allowed if you're travelling from the UK to France. So this covers products like pork pies, sausages and cheese, but also products that simply contain one of the above as part of their ingredients – which includes things like milk chocolate, fudge, fresh custard, or puddings that use gelatine or suet.

Covered by the prohibition on meat are;

blood and blood products

bone

animal casing

lard and rendered fat

gelatine (which is found in jelly and some type of sweets)

In addition to meat and dairy, the following items are covered by the rules only if they are intended for human consumption. These are not the subject of a blanket ban, but have limits in place, usually 2kg per traveller – find the full rules here

eggs

honey and royal jelly

snails

frog legs

live oysters or mussels

Weapons - You cannot bring any unlicensed firearms, including replicas and de-activated firearms. Avoid bringing imitation or toy guns that have the appearance of a genuine weapon.

Similarly, if you have visited battlefield sites in France then be aware that military relics such as shells or cartridges are strictly prohibited, even if they have a certificate of deactivation.

About once a year Gare du Nord station has to be evacuated after someone tries to bring a WWI shell onto the Eurostar after a battlefields tour. If you cause this, it will not make you popular with your fellow passengers (as well making you liable to arrest and prosecution by French police).

You also cannot bring any type of ammunition, explosives, or items containing incapacitating substances (eg gas guns, tear gas, mace, etc).

Inflammable substances - These are not allowed, including things like petrol and paint thinners. Similarly, no lighter fuel or solid fuel tablets like firelighters (allume feu in French). Standard cigarette lighters are allowed.

Knives - They are considered a weapon and are not allowed, including all flick knives, gravity knives and daggers. Folding and lock pocket knives are also banned on Eurostar, but small folding pocket knives such as a Swiss Army knife are allowed (see above).

Furniture - Not allowed on the Eurostar. If you are moving house and you want to bring furniture over, consider alternative means such as renting a vehicle.

E-scooters and hoverboards - They are not permitted, including transport of their associated batteries

Allowed, but under certain conditions

Some items are allowed, but only with arrangements made in advance. If you wish to transport any of the below you will need to email [email protected] before your trip, with exact details of what you want to take. Be aware that there is no guarantee they will be allowed, and could incur extra costs.

Licensed firearms - these are restricted, meaning you must show a firearms certificate and in some cases a European Firearms pass. You must have verified in advance that you can travel with the weapon with the national authorities in either France or the UK. Ammunition must be removed.

Razors - A standard electric or safety razor is fine, but Eurostar restricts carrying open razors and cut-throat razors

Household utensils - Household utensils and DIY tools like screwdrivers, drills and hammers may be allowed with prior arrangements.