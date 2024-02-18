Travel documents, classic desserts and energy ratings: 6 essential articles for life in France
This week’s must-reads from The Local include access an exclusive Paris Olympics survival guide, documents you need to travel around France and Europe, what those property energy ratings mean, the lowdown on Monaco – and classic French dessert recipes for you to try.
Will you be in Paris for the Olympics or Paralympics this summer? If so, then sign up below for our new weekly newsletter, which will give you all the practical guides you need – including insider tips on travel, logistics, tickets and accommodation.
Sign up for all the practical guides you need about the Paris Olympics
If you are a foreign resident of France then you might be wondering what paperwork you would need to travel within the EU or Schengen zone.
What paperwork do I need as a French resident to travel in the EU?
Speaking of documentation, if you're a non-EU citizen making your home in France then sooner or later you will be issued with a residency permit known as a 'carte de séjour' – but do you have to carry the card when you're out and about?
Do foreigners in France have to carry their residency permits?
If you're buying, selling or renting a property in France you will need to get an energy rating, and the score given to the property will affect how or even if you can sell or rent it.
What do energy ratings mean for French property owners?
Think Monaco, think glamour, Formula 1, think of the casino, think wealth. But what’s it really like?
'East Germany with sunshine and millionaires' - France's special neighbour Monaco explained
Good news for non-cooks, buying your desserts at the pâtisserie is actively encouraged and if you visit any bakery, you will see French people leaving with large cardboard boxes containing the dessert they intend to serve at their dinner or lunch party.
But for people who enjoy getting cuisine life, here are some delicious and timeless French classics.
