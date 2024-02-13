Sign up for all the practical guides you need about the Paris Olympics

Advertisement

The Local's Paris-based staff are getting pretty excited about the Games, and we're also looking forward to sharing insider tips about the city with some of the estimated 10 million people who will be visiting.

Between now and the Games, we'll be looking at topics including travel, accommodation, places to visit, money-saving tips, impact of strikes and much more.

Meanwhile if you're already in Paris, we can help with information such as how to avoid extra transport fees, which areas of the city to avoid and how to register your apartment on Airbnb, if you fancy making some extra cash.

We'll also be looking at the latest Games specific information from where to find the fan-zones to how to use the ticket website and explaining some of the figures from French history and culture that you're likely to encounter during the event.

We'll be sending out a weekly newsletter putting together a Paris Olympics Guide section HERE and we're also available to answer questions from subscribers.

You can go to your newsletter options to sign up or via the box below. App readers will need to log in on desktop or via the mobile site to be able to sign up.

So welcome to Paris and Games Wide Open (the official slogan, it sounds better in French - Ouvrons Grand les Jeux, which is a pun on Ouvrons Grand les Yeux or Eyes Wide Open).