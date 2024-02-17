Inside France: Resistance, AI and ego

Advertisement

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Down to earth

Another week in France, another unedifying debate on the subject of foreigners and immigration. A proposal to remove the citizenship right of droit du sol in the French overseas territory of Mayotte has been put forward in the very specific context of an undoubted crisis on the tiny island in the Indian Ocean.

It's true that this proposal is unlikely ever to be extended to mainland France, and comes with some important small-print that means the proposal is not quite as it sounds.

Ultimately, however, I think that language does matter and proposals that make the far-right cheer are bad for the political fabric of a country, no matter how much small-print constrains the actual proposal itself.

It's interesting to note that many French media assume that droit du sol is an automatic right for all children born in France to foreign parents to become French. In fact - as anyone who has moved to France and then had a baby will know - the process is long and complicated and involves the child growing up in France, not simply being born here.

Talking France

We're discussing more about droit du sol on the latest episode of Talking France, as well as baguettes, the guillotine and why Monaco is like "East Germany but with sunshine and millionaires" - listen here or on the link below.

Foreign contribution

If you see this hideous poster denouncing 'foreigners, Communists and Jews' on billboards around Paris - don't panic. The piece of Vichy-era Nazi propaganda is being republished because one of the people denounced on the poster will next week be given France's highest posthumous honour; being inducted into the Panthéon.

L’affiche rouge sur les murs de Paris.



Avec cet outil de propagande, les nazis voulaient en faire des criminels. Ils sont devenus des héros.



Hommage à Manouchian et aux héros de la Résistance. pic.twitter.com/zLok99hQ7a — Ian Brossat (@IanBrossat) February 14, 2024

Resistance fighter Missak Manouchian, executed by the Nazis in 1944, will be 'panthéoniser' on Wednesday, and his inclusion in the famous Paris monument is being seen as recognition, not only of his own heroism, but of the contribution made by foreigners and Communists to the French Resistance during WWII.

Back in black

Lots of governments around the world are talking about AI right now, but France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire chose to illustrate his Instagram post on the subject with the below image - a photo of himself, digitally altered to appear like a young George Michael (or maybe Patrick Swayze).

I'm sure he had a serious point to make about AI, but this confirms my theory that - even by the standards of politicians - Monsieur Le Maire has a healthy ego . . .

Film tip of the week

This might be well known, but I've only just stumbled upon it - the Franco-German TV channel Arte has an extremely handy service that allows you to either rent or buy films (new and classic) without having to sign up for any kind of subscription or streaming platform.

You can download a film for 48 hours for around €3, or download it to keep for around €8. They have a good range and it's handy if there is something you want to watch but you feel like you already have too many subscriptions. It's basically Blockbuster Video for the 21st century.

