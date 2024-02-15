PODCAST: Losing your French citizenship, energy ratings explained and is Monaco just for millionaires?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield for the weekly look at what's happening in France.

Two things have dominated French news this week - droit du sol and Mayotte. We explain why the island of Mayotte (8,000km from Paris) is taking centre stage, plus what droit du sol actually means, especially for foreigners living in France who have children.

Find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or click on the link below

The local boulangerie is a treasured part of French life, and we're looking at the places in France that don't have them - and what people are doing about it.

When you mention the guillotine foreigners tend to think of the French Revolution, but actually it was used in France right up to the 1970s - this week it's in the news again, and there are even some people who want to bring it back.

Monaco - the world's second smallest sovereign state - is surrounded by France and has a 'special relationship', sharing military and diplomatic roles as well as rail and health services. One thing the countries definitely don't share, however, is their attitude to tax.

And finally - energy ratings for property. They can dramatically affect the value of your French property and the environment minister has announced changes to them.

